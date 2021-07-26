Horan’s praise for ‘phenomenal’ O’Shea but didn’t see tunnel incident

James Horan was moving piece on a tactics board in preparation for the second half when he heard commotion down the corridor as Mayo and Galway players clashed in the tunnel on their way off at the end of the first half of this Connacht football final in Croke Park.

“I haven’t a clue what happened. I was moving pieces on a board by myself,” he smiled afterwards, apparently oblivious to it all.

It was time alone well spent if that was the case as ultimately he came up with the right formula for Mayo turned a five-point deficit into a comfortable six-point deficit for their 49th Connacht title, putting them one ahead of their great rivals once more where they haven’t been since the 1960s.

Aidan O’Shea to full-forward for a spell, Oisin Mullin on Shane Walsh, Eoghan McLaughlin and Kevin McLoughlin in and just a faster tempo all round.

“There wasn’t any panic at half-time. We had a lot of possession in the first-half, we just wasted a lot of it, particularly up front,” he said.

“We know that we have strong runners, that’s a key strength of ours and the longer the game went on and we kept doing the right things we knew we’d get stronger and stronger.”

There was praise for a “phenomenal” O’Shea. “You saw his tackling out there. He targets key turnovers and turnovers are huge. He got a great one off Shane (Walsh) that created a goal chance for us. He’s very, very good at that and he drifts around the place. Very clever player.”

And Matthew Ruane’s importance grows too. “He is just made to learn and keep developing, working hard on a few parts of his game. His mobility can be very deceiving, he is very, very quick and a very good step.”

They lost defender Padraig O’Hora late on to a rib injury which required hospitalisation and an x-ray with Horan ruling out concussion.

For Padraic Joyce it was a sobering afternoon. “They overran us. We knew that coming up, that we’d have to play really, really well. But we’d be disappointed with the amount of ball we had turned over at times. We had four scoring chances after half-time to push the lead out and we didn’t.”

Picking up the pieces will be difficult and in the context of their results since the pandemic began 18 months ago - seven defeats from nine games (they’ve only beaten Roscommon in league and championship), they have a long road to travel.

“It’s disappointing. I can’t remember a Galway team doing that for a long, long time, didn’t score from play in the second-half, especially in Croke Park.

“We have to deal with Division Two next year as well. So it has been a disappointing year for us overall but the lads have put in serious effort. We have to look at where we are and where we’re going as a group and try to bridge that gap that’s there between us and the top teams.”

As to whether he will be there himself is open to question now, he acknowledged.

“I had a two-year term so I’ll have to go and see do they want to keep me, or see do I want to stay. I’ll have to check that out.”