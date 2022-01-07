Honours even in Owenbeg as Derry snatch entertaining draw against Monaghan

Derry and Monaghan played out a dramatic draw at Owenbeg to open their season with plenty of positives going forward. Niall Loughlin top scored with five points for Derry, with Rory Beggan converting three frees for Monaghan.

Greenlough’s Niall Loughlin opened Derry’s account when he converted a laser guided a 45 after just two minutes. Rory Beggan returned fire soon after and the same two players made it 0-2 apiece, and then 0-3 each, as the sides wrestled for early control in the icy conditions.

An Emmett Bradley free edge Derry one ahead by the first water break.

The participants couldn’t be separated at 0-5 each before points from Lachlan Murray and a monster from Oisin McWilliams gave Derry a two-point advantage, with Oakleafers leading 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time.

Derry stretched that lead to four shortly after the restart, courtesy of Benny Herron and a second from the impressive young McWilliams. By the second water break Rory Gallagher’s side led 0-10 to 0-8 with the early season conditioning of both sides and the attractive kick-based football the key attributes of this evenly matched battle.

Two in a row from Micheal Bannigan pulled the teams level at 0-10 apiece with ten to play. A sweetly taken Jack McCarron free handed Monaghan the lead for the first time in the game in the 64th minute.

Ethan Doherty quickly cancelled out that brief Farney lead. Kieran Duffy looked to have snatched victory for Monaghan when he pointed deep into injury time before Ethan Doherty grabbed a share of the spoils in the 5th minute of injury time.

Scorers – Derry: N Loughlin 0-5, E Doherty 0-2, O McWilliams 0-2, E Bradley 0-1, B Herron 0-1, L Murray 0-1

Monaghan: R Beggan 0-4f, M Bannigan 0-3, C Boyle 0-1, K Lavelle 0-1, F Kelly 0-1, A Woods 0-1, K Duffy 0-1

Derry: O Lynch, C McCluskey, P McGrogan, S Downey (A Tohill 67 mins), E Doherty, C Doherty, M McEvoy )E McEvoy 63 mins), O McWilliams, E Bradley, P Cassidy, B Herron (D Higgins 70 mins), M Downey, N Toner (D Cassidy 58 mins), N Loughlin, L Murray

Monaghan: R Beggan, S Hanratty, C Boyle, R Wylie, K O’Connell (K Duffy 43 mins), D Ward, D McElearney, K Lavelle, N Kearns, F Kelly (M Bannigan 25 min), A Woods, B McBennett, D Garland, G Mohan (J McCarron 53 mins), D Hughes (A Mulligan 44 mins)

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim)