‘Honour’ for Zach Tuohy as he equals Jim Stynes’ AFL record

Zach Tuohy of the Cats celebrates with teammate Mark O'Connor after winning the 2022 AFL Grand Final against Sydney Swans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo: Getty Images

Zach Tuohy described his AFL career as ‘an honour’ after he equalled Jim Stynes’ appearance record for an Irish player Down Under over the weekend.

Portlaoise man Tuohy marked his 264th appearance in the AFL by being named as one of Geelong’s best players in the draw with Sydney Swans with 28 disposals (19 kicks and 9 handballs) and five marks as well as a behind.

“The goal for me coming out was to play one game," Tuohy told the Geelong website..

"It’s strange to think I’ve been fortunate enough to get here and be part of that and (with) the Cats.

"When I reflect on getting to this milestone, I can’t help but think if I’d ended up anywhere else it wouldn’t have happened."

"I'm not sure how to feel because Jim’s everyone’s hero," he added.

Stynes also won a Brownlow medal, the game's player of the year award. across a remarkable career and Tuohy has left his mark too. He originally came over as a 19-year-old in 2009 for a trial with Carlton and signed on with the Blues in 2011, where he played 120 games over six years.

And since his switch to the Cats, he’s played 164 more games. Last season, Geelong won the Grand Final and along with Mark O’Connor, they joined Tadhg Kennelly as the only Irish players to win the game’s ultimate prize.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 3rd July

“It's an honour, and like I said pre-game, I feel like I owe the AFL and Australia an awful lot,” he told Australian television after the draw with the Swans.

“I came as a 19-year-old kid and (now) I'm married with kids. Got to have a whole career in the best game in the world. I’m very happy

“I just love Geelong. I consider myself so lucky and fortunate to have ended up at the Cats. It sort of reignited my love and passion for the game, and obviously they've delivered me a bit of success, which I'm really grateful for. I’m not sure what I did to deserve playing for Geelong but I’m glad.”

Tuohy is set to break the record this weekend against North Melbourne, with Geelong sitting ninth on the ladder, one place outside of the play-off spots.