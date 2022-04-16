History will keep Andy Moran alert for any potential ambush from Exiles

Leitrim manager Andy Moran knows his side cannot take London for granted as he hopes to mark his managerial championship debut with a win. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Moran won’t have forgotten Mayo’s 2011 trip to Ruislip in a hurry. James Horan certainly hasn’t.

A gloriously sunny Bank Holiday weekend in north-west London.

The green and red draped across Ruislip. Youngsters stacked on top of dugout roofs. Every vantage point taken

Four minutes to play. London, eighth in Division 4 that year and without a championship win since 1977. They lead Mayo by two points.

“We had a few near-misses, but that was definitely one that got away,” recalls Mark Gottsche, the Galway native of German extraction who played for London that day.

“Mayo were just shell-shocked. They didn’t know what was happening. We were a couple of points up. Trevor Mortimer came on and had a big impact for them.”

Eleven years later, it would be a wrong to dismiss the day as a simple near misadventure for Mayo. An early jolt to Horan’s managerial reign. Just to get the heart pumping.

Horan has managed Mayo to four All-Ireland finals in two stints but speaking in 2016, he was convinced that none of it would have been allowed to happen had his team not escaped to victory in Ruislip in 2011.

“Certainly, as a manager, I was lucky to survive it,” he said. “It would have been over, no question. I would have picked up that vibe from officials that might have been there, make no mistake about it. It was fairly clear.”

That was Horan’s first championship game as Mayo manager and if the vibes he picked up from the travelling delegation were correct, it might very easily have been his last.

Late on, London had a free from just inside the 45.

Gottsche, who made his debut for the Exiles that day, had been given the responsibility for long-range dead balls but was down with a cramp.

The kick went short and from there, Mayo worked a score for Kevin McLoughlin.

“A l ot of our confidence came from Paul Coggins, the manager,” said Gottsche, who’s now back living in Ireland as Operations and Finance Manager of Galway GAA.

“He had absolute belief in us, and it rubbed off on us. We had a team talk on the Thursday before the game and the mood was very relaxed. You did sense we were going to deliver on the day, regardless of what Mayo brought.

“The mood was right.”

In marked contrast to Mayo’s. On a day when six men made their debuts, Horan went through six different free-takers and Mayo kicked an astonishing 19 wides.

Their preparation, as Horan later admitted, had been haywire – and it showed.

“I think everyone learned from that day where things were at, where we were at as a team. Logistically and everything around it, was off that day.

“It was out of control, it was bordering out of control. The players weren’t sure what was happening either – and we were just hanging on, hoping.”

As travel itineraries go, Mayo’s was clearly sub-optimal.

The day before the game, they travelled from Castlebar to Galway for a connection flight to Waterford. From there, they flew to an airport in England before a two-hour bus journey to Watford.

Phileas Fogg had a more straightforward journey than Mayo that year. The final leg of their trip was to their hotel to lug their tired bodies to bed. And it didn’t end there.

After the game, catastrophe very narrowly avoided, Mayo’s players couldn’t complete their warm-down routine due to frantic summons from officials.

With the game going to extra time, they were now in danger of missing their flight home.

“We actually thought we were going back to Mayo for a replay the following week,” recalls Gottsche. “Then some official from Connacht Council ran onto the pitch and told us it was extra time.”

Leitrim’s manager Moran might spend a little longer thinking about that day this week than most.

He scored 0-7 (2f) and more than anyone else, saved Mayo from deep embarrassment and potentially, Horan from an ignominious end.

On Sunday, he goes back to Ruislip for his own championship debut as a manager against a London side which finished just a place below, and two points worse off, than his Leitrim team this spring.

A team Leitrim have already lost to at home, albeit the potential for London to ambush is no longer as it once was.

“That (Mayo loss) and then going into the qualifiers and beating Fermanagh, that was the first time people over here stood up and took any notice of London, and probably gave them a bit more respect,” Gottsche points out.

“From a personal point of view, 2011 was my first championship appearance. I probably had the run of the field. I didn’t have any man markers.

“Five years later, I remember Lee Keegan was stuck to me.”

In 2013, London made a Connacht final after a landmark victory over Sligo but Gottsche – who won the GAA’s official Player of the Month award that May – was ruled out with injury and, similarly, missed their subsequent qualifier loss to Cavan in Croke Park.

“I remember after ’13, I was asked what a good league was. People were talking about promotion but I said, ‘if we won three games that will be a great league.’

“Nearly ten years on, they’ve only done it now for the first time.”