History tells us that Kevin McStay and Mayo must be ready for another Roscommon ambush

Roscommon's Frankie Dolan holds his face after an incident with Ray Connelly of Mayo during the Connacht final in 2001. Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche

Frankie Dolan is asked to define the enmity that exists between Roscommon and Mayo. “People say there’s no rivalry – but there definitely is,” the former Rossie insists.