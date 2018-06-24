History made in Clones as Arlene Foster becomes first DUP leader to attend Ulster football final
Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has become the first DUP leader to attend the Ulster football final after arriving in Clones to support her county Fermanagh against Donegal.
Foster's predecessor Peter Robinson previously attended a Derry game in the McKenna Cup with the late Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, but Foster's presence at St Tiernach's Park represents the first time a DUP leader has attended the provincial showpiece.
Speculation mounted that Foster would be out to support Rory Gallagher's side in their quest to win a first ever Ulster title after she tweeted her congratulations following Fermanagh's dramatic semi-final victory against Monaghan.
Foster arrived thirty minutes before kick off and was greeted by Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson, in what is a big moment for community relations in Northern Ireland.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Pat Spillane: Galway manager's post-match comments in the same bracket as Mickey Harte and Jose Mourinho