History made in Clones as Arlene Foster becomes first DUP leader to attend Ulster football final

Foster's predecessor Peter Robinson previously attended a Derry game in the McKenna Cup with the late Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, but Foster's presence at St Tiernach's Park represents the first time a DUP leader has attended the provincial showpiece.

Speculation mounted that Foster would be out to support Rory Gallagher's side in their quest to win a first ever Ulster title after she tweeted her congratulations following Fermanagh's dramatic semi-final victory against Monaghan.

Foster arrived thirty minutes before kick off and was greeted by Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson, in what is a big moment for community relations in Northern Ireland.