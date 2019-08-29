'Historic Dubs v Kerry final would attract 120,000 fans' - GAA urge caution over touts as ticket scramble ramps up

The Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland football final would attract 120,000 spectators if Croke Park had the capacity, according to the GAA.

Dublin's pursuit of a place in history by becoming the first team - in football or hurling - to win the All-Ireland five-in-a-row has sent demand for tickets soaring.

That Kerry, who have won the most All-Ireland titles (37), are the opposition has added to the interest.

"Obviously the scramble for tickets in both counties has been hectic, but we've noticed that it has extended all over the country. A huge amount of neutrals want to be at this game too. That's very clear from the feedback we're getting everywhere.

"It's very difficult to be sure how many would attend if we had unlimited capacity, but from what we can gauge, I doubt if there would be many empty spaces if Croke Park could hold 120,000," said Alan Milton, GAA director of communications.

Croke Park's capacity is 82,300. Despite the massive demand, black-market ticket activity hasn't been as prevalent as in recent years, but the GAA are maintaining a close watch on the situation.

"There are still three days to go, so we would urge the public to be very careful about where they source tickets and not to get caught out by touts," said Milton.

The GAA has the capacity to cancel tickets they know were sold on the black market and are also able to trace their origin.

A small number of terrace tickets went on general sale for the hurling final, but that hasn't been the case for next Sunday's football showpiece.

Allocations to the competing counties usually account for around 60,000 tickets.

