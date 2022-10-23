High-flying Savage kicks O’Rahillys to Kerry crown

Victorious Kerins O Rahillys team and substitutes celebrate after being crowned 2022 Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Champions in the Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kerins O’Rahillys captured the Kerry Senior Club Final with a single point victory over a gallant Templenoe side in a keenly contested game that will now see the Tralee club represent Kerry in Munster for the first time in thirteen years, as the SFC final will feature two divisional teams.

But there was late drama in the contest. It was a tight, tactical game with some good scores kicked on both sides looked like going to extra-time as Killian Spillane stood over a free that would have levelled a tit for tat contest. The upright caught the ball as it drops towards goal however with David Moran managing to clear it away from safety as O’Rahillys avoided what could have been a disastrous finish from their point of view.

Neutrals would not have begrudged the game those extra minutes although the victors would have felt they should have wrapped proceedings up in the 57th minute when substitute Ben Hanafin was put through by Tommy Walsh but the ball conspired to come off the post as Templenoe midfielder Sean Sheehan cleared to safety. Kerins O’Rahillys raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after six minutes.

Killian Spillane started finding his range in bringing the gap back to a point by the end of the first quarter but Barry John Keane had Strand Road back out to an 0-8 to 0-4 advantage after 19 minutes.

Like Savage, Cormac Coffey had flown back from the Middle East for the game and he made a powerful run in the 27th minute to make the score 0-10 to 0-7. Templenoe rounded off the first half scoring with two further points from Killian however in leaving just the minimum between them at the break at 0-10 to 0-9.

Jack Savage hit three consecutive frees to put Strand Road 0-15 to 0-12 to the good by the 52nd minute but Templenoe were not wilting when Stephen O’Sullivan nearly punched a ponderous high ball into the net a minute later. O’Rahillys would not score again in the game as both Killian Spillane and O’Sullivan left the game on a knife edge on the scoreboard.

Then came that late free that fell to Killian Spillane that would have forced extra time but his effort as it dropped from the sky and hit the junction of post and cross bar and David Moran grabbed the ball and Templenoe had just come up short. David Moran rolled back the years with a Man of the Match display around midfield and Kerry boss Jack O’Connor will be hoping to have David for one more season.

Scorers -

Kerins O’Rahillys: J Savage ( 0-6 frees), B J Keane (0-3), T Walsh ( 0-2), C Coffey, T Hoare, G O’Brien, and C Hayes ( 0-1each).

Templenoe: K Spillane (0-9, 6f’s), B Crowley, S Sheehan, J Crowley Holland, S O’Sullivan and A Crowley (0-1 each).

TEAMS –

KERINS O’RAHILLYS - S Foley; D McElligott, R O’Callaghan, C Coffey; C Barrett, K Mullins, P Neenan; D Moran, T Hoare; C Sayers, J Savage, G O’Brien; B J Keane, T Walsh, C Hayes. Subs: B Hanafin for C Sayers (38), S Walsh for C Barrett (58)

TEMPLENOE - M Looney; B Crowley, K O’Neill, J Rice; P Clifford, T Morley, G Crowley; S Sheehan, A Spillane; M Casey, J Crowley-Holland, C Crowley; S O’Sullivan A Crowley, Killian Spillane. Subs: K McCarthy for C Crowley (Temp, 8-10), K McCarthy for M Casey (48), T Spillane for C Crowley (58), M Hallissey for J Rice (60 +3)

Referee - B Brosnan (Glenflesk).