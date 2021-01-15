| 0.8°C Dublin

High-calibre Andrews gave Dublin 'added value'

Conor McKeon

Paddy Andrews. Photo: Sportsfile

Paddy Andrews. Photo: Sportsfile

Paddy Andrews. Photo: Sportsfile

Paddy Andrews. Photo: Sportsfile

Paddy Andrews was just out of surgery when Jim Gavin made his way through the parade traffic to visit him in the Mater Hospital on St Patrick's Day 2019.

The previous evening, Andrews' jaw had been broken in a collision with Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan during a sparky National League game in Croke Park.

The operation involved the insertion of two metal plates, with Andrews' surgeon prescribing 10 weeks of physical inactivity.

