'He's very keen to stay involved' - Dublin boss Dessie Farrell on Stephen Cluxton's injury, the squad and finalising his backroom team

Dessie Farrell today confirmed that Stephen Cluxton is "very keen and intent on staying involved" for a 20th season as a Dublin senior footballer.

Speaking at a media unveiling at AIG's offices this morning, Farrell revealed that he had spoken to Cluxton shortly after his appointment as Dublin manager, with the seven-time All-Ireland medallist indicating he was eager be part of the new set-up.

"I’ve met with Stephen and he's indicated he's very keen to stay involved," Farrell explained.

Cluxton is currently injured and Farrell said today he was not expecting him back until "towards the end of March" meaning the Parnell's goalkeeper would miss most, if not all, of Dublin's 2020 League campaign.

"A lot of you will be aware that he's just after going through some surgery on his shoulder, so that's going to take time to recover," said Farrell, who admitted that Cluxton had had "more to get done than he originally thought."

"But," Farrell went on, "he's very keen and intent on staying involved and staking a claim."

As yet, he added, no decision had been made as to whether Cluxton would continue as the team's captain.

Other than Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O’Gara, both of whom retired after Dublin won their fifth All-Ireland title in a row last September, all of the 2019 panel will be available to Farrell as he plans for the year, although he suggested that the squad would need some new fresh blood over the coming season.

"No, they're all involved, absolutely," he explained.

"At the end of any season or the beginning of a new season, for senior players it's always a concern at the best of times as to what role you're going to have going forward and particularly when there's a new management team in place.

"I know what that feels like, I came through seven different managers, so I can understand how some of those more senior players might feel about it, and maybe that sense of uncertainty.

New Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell speaks to the media at AIG HQ today

"But I think, in my view anyway, they've all been fantastic servants of Dublin football and under our watch they're definitely going to get a chance to stake a claim and to impress the new management team."

Regarding his management team, Farrell explained he was "well down the road," towards finalising the group, although he would not reveal its make-up until he had first told the squad, most of whom are currently on a team holiday to Bali.

It is expected, however, that Mick Galvin and Shane O’Hanlon will be part of the set-up.

"Obviously given the sudden nature of Jim's resignation over Christmas and the team being away on holidays, there's still a few final bits and pieces to put together," he outlined.

"But we're well down the road and I'm happy where I'm at now. Obviously there's some big decisions to be made there that aren't just going to impact on this season, but on the next couple of seasons.

"So I'm happy to take my time in making those decisions. So they'll be finalised over the next few weeks."

