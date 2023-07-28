‘He’s probably the greatest we’ve ever had' – Dessie Farrell on ‘fearless warrior’ James McCarthy

Dublin captain James McCarthy will try to win a ninth All-Ireland SFC medal on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

The only time Dessie Farrell struggled for words over the course of a lengthy, easy-flowing interview at Dublin’s recent media event, was when the subject of James McCarthy came up.

It wasn’t that Farrell hadn’t anything good to say about his captain. Quite the opposite. Almost as if Farrell hadn’t immediate access to words he felt would be appropriate.

If anything, he appeared momentarily swept with emotion when asked to quantify what McCarthy represents to Dublin football.

“He’s . . . hard to describe really,” Farrell said. “He’s a special player.”

Asked to appraise just how special, Farrell had no hesitation.

“Yeah, he’s probably the greatest we’ve ever had,” he said, clearly conscious that this era doesn’t lack for contenders.

“Just, he’s all-in. It’s all about the team. He’s the most low-maintenance individual you can come across. Every day he’s like a lion out there.”

McCarthy himself had been present at the media day and like Farrell, spoke without the air of tension interviewees often carry on such occasions.

“I’m surprised he came here today actually,” Farrell half joked. “He just wants to play football and be the best version he can for football. I’ve the upmost admiration for him – as do all the lads.

“I know it’s cliched – the spiritual leader, the warrior – all that type of stuff. But it would be a tough day going out without James McCarthy, that’s for sure.

“You don’t know where he gets the resources of energy from. He’s just . . . I think he’s had as good a season in some of the bigger moments in the last couple of games, he’s been immense. He’s just able to find it from somewhere.

“I think he has some really admirable characteristics. First and foremost I think it’s his sense of selflessness. James will do whatever it takes. If you told him he couldn’t be part of the 26, he’d take it on the chin. If you told him from start to finish, he had to do handstands up and down the pitch . . . whatever it takes, he’s just all-in.

“He’s such a competitor. There’s no backward step with James.”

“His dad was definitely like-minded,” Farrell pointed out.

“That’s just an observation, from watching him as a child growing up. There was . . . just full of bravery, full of courage. Fearless is a great word to describe him.”

Farrell also paid tribute to John Costello, who will retire as the Dublin county board’s CEO later this year, having worked in various roles since 1994.

The pair go back to Farrell’s playing days, when Costello was county board secretary for Farrell’s only All-Ireland on the pitch in 1995.

“His contribution has been immense,” Farrell stated.

“In all my time playing for Dublin and coaching and managing and obviously I’ve been very active in the GPA, I never had one single issue with John Costello around.

“The stuff that generally comes up as issues for teams and players with county boards, he’s a very generous man, he’s highly capable.

“He has the ability to see around corners a lot of the time as well and nip stuff in the bud and sort things out early.

“He’ll be dearly missed and he leaves a massive, massive legacy.”