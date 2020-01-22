'He's a mini Cluxton - he's exactly the same as him' - Why Evan Comerford is ready and able to emulate Dublin great

Comerford will turn 22 in April. He has come a long way since then – so much so that McCaul was inclined to describe him as "a mini Cluxton".

If the metaphor referred to any other player bar Stephen Cluxton – the greatest goalkeeper of them all – the subject of such praise might query the compliment.

Not here. Watching Comerford play, there is no mistaking not just a similar physique but recognisable traits, having learned from the best at close quarters over the past three seasons.

And now, starting this Saturday night against Kerry in Croke Park, he has a chance to step out from the shadows once again.

Cluxton's recent shoulder operation means the player who skippered Dublin to their last six All-Ireland titles, including the five-in-a-row, is set to miss most – if not the entirety – of their National League campaign.

Comerford has been Cluxton's understudy since 2017, the same year he helped Dessie Farrell's Dublin cubs to All-Ireland U-21 success. With Farrell now at the senior coalface, he looks the obvious choice (ahead of Michael Shiel) to 'borrow' the No 1 jersey.

For many years, the role of being Dublin sub keeper was something of a poisoned chalice. Training with the best was debatable consolation for a lack of game-time.

Evan Comerford (left) replaces the injured Stephen Cluxton in the early stages of Dublin’s Leinster SFC semi-final victory over Longford. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Comerford has been luckier than several of his predecessors as, for the first time, injuries have disrupted Cluxton's near-constant availability.

It started when he was pole-axed by a late red-card challenge from Longford's James McGivney in June, 2018. Enter a 20-year-old Comerford off the bench, he then made his full SFC debut in the Leinster final against Laois.

While Cluxton was back for the Super 8s and beyond, the damage was far more than most of us had suspected.

As he revealed last November, upon his unveiling as Footballer of the Year: "I broke three bones in my back, had a punctured lung, and I had cartilage damage in my shoulder... then I had to spend five months rehabbing up to maybe February (of 2019).

"I wasn't really sure then as to whether or not I'd have the grá and the hunger for it, because Evan was playing so well in the league. I felt maybe it was his turn to go."

Comerford played the first four rounds in the league – and also the last inconsequential fixture in Cavan. His summer action was confined to another dead rubber, the Super 8s game in Omagh. But now Cluxton's latest spell in injury rehab offers another window of opportunity.

For how long? Good question... the presumption must be that once a certain 38-year-old recovers full fitness, it will be back to the bench for his understudy. Still, it’s another chance to be grasped with both hands.

Dublin captain John O'Leary lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after the All Ireland Football Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin back in September 1995. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

As John O'Leary, widely acclaimed as Dublin's finest goalkeeper until Cluxton eclipsed all, says of Comerford: "He has a lot of experience, albeit not on the pitch per se. You'd expect all of that experience will stand to him.

"And he's probably at the right age to be coming in now, given Cluxton will probably do another year, maybe two – who knows? He’s at the right age to take up the crown and play on from there. It’s a great chance for Dessie to blood him in a couple of league matches."

Others who remember the teenage Comerford remark at how he stood out in an understated way. He had been an outfield player when he joined Ballymun from St Peregrine's.

"He was a good wing-back and he was a good full-back – he was a good back, still is!" recalls Anto McCall.

"What happened basically is, when we were U-15, I had a goalkeeper that didn't turn up one day. And we were stuck."

Comerford – who was "very quiet in those days, he's not quiet now" – told his manager that he'd played in goals for Bohemians. Different code perhaps, but that was "good enough" for McCaul, who adds: "The rest is history."

What set him apart?

"At U-15 you needed a keeper that was able to kick the ball out to the 50-yard line, and he could hit midfield. But he was a superb goalkeeper as well," he said.

"He's a mini Cluxton – he's exactly the same as him. And his kick-outs are improving. He's a great shot-stopper as well; so is Cluxton by the way. Not that they have to do too much in the last couple of years!"

