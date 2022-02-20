Heron swoops in second half as unbeaten Derry add to Cork pressure

Benny Heron of Derry makes his way out to the pitch before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match win over Cork at Derry GAA Centre of Excellence. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan top scored with eight points, returning to somewhere near his best, as Derry proved far too strong for Cork at Owenbeg.

Rory Gallagher’s team ran out nine point winners after an impressive second half showing, to confirm their third win on the trot.

Benny Heron hit the game winning goal midway through the second half after the crossbar had denied him late in the first.

Derry ran in 0-5 to 0-3 to the good at half-time, but the real winner in the opening thirty five minutes was the miserable Owenbeg weather. A swirling, relentless wind conspired with a heavy, rain-soaked pitch to thwart any real attractive football. It was a day for the artisans, not the artists.

Despite squandering a number of chances, Derry fared best with the left foot of Shane McGuigan, who accounted for four of his side’s first half points, the main difference between two evenly matched sides.

Frees from Stephen Sherlock book-ended Cork’s scoring output, with only a Daniel Dineen free in between. A late Benny Heron shot, which crashed off the crossbar with ‘keeper Chris Kelly beaten, would have put a more glossy shine on the Oakleaf scoreboard but in truth a two point advantage that Derry held just about summed up the opening half.

Derry found a much quicker gear soon after the restart. The Oakleafers hit seven of the proceeding eight scores, with Benny Heron’s 44th minute goal the match winning score. In between times any number of Derry men chipped in with scores. Shane McGuigan matched his first half tally of four, hitting another four points after in the second half. Emmett Bradley, Niall Loughlin and Oisin McWilliams all raised white flags as the home team stamped their authority on the contest.

Read More

Opponents Cork disappointed after the break. Their appetite and intensity failed to reach anywhere near their first half performance, with only the free-taking of Stephen Sherlock offering the small band of travelling fans any joy.

By contrast Derry grew in confidence and stature as the game progressed. Padraig McGrogan continued his fine early season form a popped over a score late in the game to shift Derry 0-12 to 0-6. Shane McGuigan scored his 8th point of the contest to conclude Derry’s card before Kevin O’Donovan hit the last conciliation point of the game for under par Cork.

Derry travel to Clare next week with high hopes of promotion to Division One, while beaten Cork host Galway.

Scorers:

Derry: S McGuigan 0-8 (6 fs), B Heron 1-0, P McGrogan, E Bradley, O McWilliams, N Loughlin and L Murray 0-1 each.

Cork: S Sherlock 0-5 (4 fs), K O’Donovan and D Dineen 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

DERRY – O Lynch 9, C McKaigue 9, B Rogers 8, C McCluskey 8, E Doherty 8, P McGrogan 8, C Doherty 7, C Glass 8, E Bradley 8, P Cassidy 7, N Loughlin 8, O McWilliams 7, B Heron 8, S McGuigan 9, L Murray 7

Subs: N Toner 6 for L Murray (39), P Cassidy 6 for O McWilliams (53), M Downey 6 for N Loughlin (57), B McCarron 6 for B Heron (56), S Downey 6 for C Doherty (64)

CORK – C Kelly 7, K O’Donovan 6, S Meehan 6, T Corkery 7, R Maguire 6, B Hennessy 7, M Taylor 6, I Maguire 6, S Merritt 6, C O’Callaghan 7, F Herlihy 6, D Dineen 6, S Sherlock 8, D Buckley 7, B Hurley 6

Subs: J O’Rourke 6 for D Buckley (38), K Flahiue 6 for B Hennessy (50), D O’Connell 6 for S Merritt (53), B Murphy 6 for F Herily (57), C Kiely 6 for R Maguire (57),

Ref.: J Connors (Donegal)