‘Here, I am going to go for this’ – Monaghan’s Ryan O’Toole on his unexpected winning goal against Tyrone

Ryan O'Toole was unlikely Monaghan hero as his injury-time goal stunned Tyrone in a pulsating Ulster quarter-final in Omagh.

The championship debutant struck late after Tyrone had edged ahead, opting to gamble with a 76th-minute shot to beat Niall Morgan at his near side rather than take the cautious route and a fisted point that would surely have led to extra time.

It was high stakes for the 23-year-old Scotstown man, but his 'who dares win' approach gave Monaghan a rare championship win over a team they have some painful memories of losing to.

O'Toole had scored a similar goal against Mayo three weeks earlier and felt emboldened by the moment.

“You never know what you are thinking in those situations. You just kinda live in the moment a wee bit," he said.

"I just said, ‘Here, I am going to go for this. Take it with two hands. This is too good an opportunity not to have it'."

His manager Vinny Corey said he would have "forgiven" his player for fisting a point but sensed by the way he was shaping he was going for it.

"We did give them the licence before the game to take the risk, and I knew when he was shaping up that he was going to go for the goal, because in the first half against Mayo in Castlebar, he got one out on that right wing, and it was the exact same move," said Corey.

Monaghan only survived on the last day of the league with a win over a Mayo team that had already qualified for the league final.

But this, sensed Corey, will serve to infuse confidence in a team that has been stripped of players through travel and retirement since last year.

“To put in a performance like that, to beat Tyrone in Omagh. It's going to boost the confidence," he suggested.

“We have a lot of new players, we were missing players. For the group to get that level of confidence, despite the setbacks we've had with injuries, boys travelling and boys retiring, to beat a fancied Tyrone in their home patch is massive.”

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher felt Tyrone allowed too many runners from deep to go through untracked.

“They got doing what they wanted to do without too much pressure,” he said. “Monaghan are a good team, we know that, they took that opportunity we afforded them and kicked some good scores. We were architects of our own downfall to a big extent.”

He also felt referee Niall Cullen may have been hard on them. “It looked like that for a while. It was hard to get a free. Quite a few men out there, Darragh Canavan, Conn (Kilpatrick), boys like that, if they’re not frees, I don’t know what it is.

“Maybe that sounds a bit sour on it, we still had chances to win that game. We just gave away too many frees.”