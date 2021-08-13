Hennelly’s ‘fifth coming’ with Mayo sees him return to a familiar setting 

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly in action during this year's Division 2 semi-final between Clare and Mayo in Ennis. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Amidst all the twists and turns of the Dublin-Mayo rivalry that has developed over the last decade, that Rob Hennelly has started more often than David Clarke as Mayo goalkeeper in the nine championship games played between them from 2012 to the present day is one that deserves a careful recount.

Surely not? Clarke is widely recognised as the next best goalkeeper of his generation after Stephen Cluxton, a two-time All-Star in that period?

Wasn’t any debate over the merits of himself or Hennelly long settled before he made his discreet exit last winter having completed two decades at inter-county level, his particular brand of shot-stopping offsetting any extra invitation to opponents to press high on his kick-outs and their capacity to hang in the air for a little too long?

Yet the count shows that Hennelly has featured as a starter in five games against Dublin to Clarke’s four, the Breaffy man making the most of Clarke’s misfortune with injury in three different seasons to be last man standing at the business end of the 2013, 2015 and 2019 championships.

The perception ahead of tomorrow’s renewal with a tenth game between them in the last decade is that this is a new goalkeeping era for both counties, the departures of Clarke and Cluxton breaking new ground between the sticks.

But their replacements, Evan Comerford and Hennelly, have served long apprenticeships. In fact, Hennelly would rightly bristle at any contention that his has been an apprenticeship over the last decade and more.

There hasn’t been a more prominent ‘back-up’ in the role during that time and for three of the four years of James Horan’s first term in charge, Hennelly had the jersey and started more championship games, despite quitting during the 2012 campaign due to pressures or work as he fell into the slipstream of both Clarke and Kenneth O’Malley that season.

But when Clarke and O’Malley both suffered season-ending injuries in 2013, the call to Hennelly to return was made and he finished out the season from the Connacht final against London.

With Clarke still out that momentum continued into 2014, only ending when Kerry defeated them in an All-Ireland semi-final replay and Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly restored a fit-again Clarke for 2015.

For Hennelly, it might have felt like a second coming as he had put down firm roots in 2011 when they won the first of five successive Connacht titles.

But opportunity knocked again for him when Clarke picked up an injury during the 2015 Donegal All-Ireland quarter-final and he featured in both All-Ireland semi-finals against Dublin.

For the early part of 2016 he shaped like No 1 choice under Stephen Rochford who had a clear liking for Hennelly’s longer kick-outs that had less trajectory for opponents to attack.

But after the Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway Hennelly made way again and a third coming, albeit brief, was over.

You couldn’t describe his ill-fated 2016 All-Ireland final appearance as a ‘fourth coming’. Between the draw and the replay the Mayo management wanted to relieve the threat on their own kick-out and opted for Hennelly’s longer range despite Clarke’s rock-solid form in every other aspect of his game.

While the intentions were clear the timing wasn’t and neither was the anticipated kick-out impact. And when Hennelly was black-carded – conceding a game-changing penalty which Diarmuid Connolly converted in the second half – Clarke came off the bench and was essentially first choice ever since, except for the closing stages of the 2019 championship when a knock forced him out for the final two games against Donegal and Dublin.

To his credit, Hennelly has been patient in the wake of 2016 and has resisted the obvious temptation to walk away. When they met Dublin in his first game since back in Croke Park, a 2019 league match, he produced a string of top class saves – Comerford also played that night.

In the subsequent league final redemption felt complete when he parried a punched effort from David Clifford to preserve a league title late on.

By then, it looked like Hennelly had nudged ahead of Clarke once more. They both played four league games each but critically, Hennelly started the final and the first two subsequent championship matches.

But the loss to Roscommon forced another rethink and Clarke was restored, bringing another brief Hennelly spell, a fourth, to a close.

With Clarke departed now leaving an illustrious career behind him, Hennelly has clear road ahead of him, a fifth coming that’s unlikely to have another sequel.