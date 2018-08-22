Former Clare footballer Michael O'Shea has passed away at age 37 following a battle with cancer.

'He will be sorely missed but forever remembered' - Tributes paid after death of former Clare footballer (37)

O'Shea made his debut for the Banner in 1999 and played in the 2012 Munster football final against Cork.

The St Senan's Kilkee club, with whom O'Shea won two Clare county championships with in 2003 and 2005, paid tribute to their former player on Facebook after the news was confirmed.

"Our hearts are absolutely aching today with the pain of the loss of our brother Michael O'Shea - arguably the greatest footballer ever to wear the blue & white jersey of St. Senan's Kilkee," the statement said.

"Michael passed away yesterday in the loving arms of his family following the bravest fought battle with cancer.

"His determination to beat the illness should not have surprised any of us who ever witnessed his determination on a football field. He fought a long tough battle with courage, strength and dignity - all the attributes that were earned in hard county and club training sessions and battles on the football field over almost three decades."

The Kilmhill club also offered their condolences after the tragic news.

"We are all proud to have had the opportunity to have Michael coach Kilmihil and help bring our club back to senior grade last year and very privileged to have known him as a person.

"He was a fantastic player for his Club St. Senan’s Kilkee and wore the Clare Jersey with distinction for many years.. He was a wonderful character, full of life, humour and great courage.

"He will be sorely missed but forever remembered."

