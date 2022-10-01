| 15.5°C Dublin

He was larger than life as ever, grumpy at times, and a magical man to tell a story – My last meeting with the great Brian Mullins

Charlie Redmond

To have a giant of a man like Brian telling you he’ll be at your shoulder if there’s trouble, well it was comforting and it was great.

Brian Mullins, who passed away on Friday, was one of the greatest GAA midfielders of all time. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand
A young Charlie Redmond (front row, first left) entered the Dublin dressing room which included one of his heroes Brian Mullins (back row, fourth left) as an 19-year-old. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportfile Expand
Dublin's Brian Mullins, left, and Ciarán Duff celebrate with supporters after the final whistle in the All-Ireland semi-final of 1983. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportfile Expand

Brian Mullins, who passed away on Friday, was one of the greatest GAA midfielders of all time. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

A young Charlie Redmond (front row, first left) entered the Dublin dressing room which included one of his heroes Brian Mullins (back row, fourth left) as an 19-year-old. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportfile

Dublin's Brian Mullins, left, and Ciarán Duff celebrate with supporters after the final whistle in the All-Ireland semi-final of 1983. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportfile

There I was a skinny 19-year-old, just a few months after doing my Leaving Cert, walking into a Dublin football dressing room in the autumn of 1981.

It was a different split season back then, the National League was played before and after Christmas – and here I was being called in to the holy-of-holies, so that I could have a look at what was going on, and so that they could have a look at me.

