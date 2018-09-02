Philly McMahon says his father was "here in spirit" as Dublin won their fourth All-Ireland in a row with victory over Tyrone in Croke Park this afternoon.

'He was here in spirit' - Philly McMahon pictured in tears as he pays 'Breaking Bad' inspired tribute to father

McMahon's father Phil passed away last month after a long battle with stomach cancer. He had been diagnosed with the illness during Dublin's championship run last summer, and lost his battle with the disease in July.

McMahon said Phil was "here in spirit" as Dublin secured yet another All-Ireland triumph, and added that he was grateful his father was able to see him lift the Sam Maguire one last time when Dublin won the title 12 months ago.

McMahon was pictured after the match in tears as he wore a t shirt with a faded image of Walter White from Breaking bad, who his father was likened to in the past.

"The big word for us this year was gratitude," McMahon told Sky Sports after the game.

"There's people in this stadium that probably won't ever see an All-Ireland again. It's just great to give a bit of happiness to people.

"These fans travelled all over the country this year so it's nice to give back. We always say it's not going to be around forever, so we'll enjoy it while we have it.

"These lads gave me a gift last year, my dad could see me win the All-Ireland. He was here in spirit today. There's plenty of people who are probably not here who would love to be here to watch us.

"So we're just grateful for what we have, Tyrone brought the best out of us today, so massive respect for that."

Meanwhile, Dublin boss Jim Gavin has paid tribute to Tyrone after he saw his side secure their fourth All Ireland title in a row.

Dublin shifted up the gears after the3 first quarter when they trailed Mickey Harte's men by 0-5 to 0-1. But from then on, Dublin never looked back and ran out 2-17 to 1-14 winners.

""I wouldn't say we were cruising. As we've experienced in the last few years, no surprise there from Tyrone. My admiration has gone up for them ten-fold and to a man they stayed on the pitch at the end.

"At 0-1 to 0-5, they had the momentum. But our guys don't blink, which is a great characteristic.

"Putting Colm Cavanagh to full-forward showed their intent. Our guys are extremly fatigued from a fantastic battle."

After a summer that drew plenty of negative attention, Gavin feels that today's final was a credit to both teams.

"It's and All-Ireland final, there's a lot on the line. I think the GAA should be very proud of both counties, the spectacle that they put on today," added Gavin.

"We were probably just ahead of them in efficiency terms. The collective ethos in that Dublin team is just a pleasure to watch.

"The players who didn't get game time must be disappointed, but they don't show it.

"You're never safe in a game, not against quality opposition. They can get a goal and the whole dynamic of the game can change. We pride ourselves on our technical skills coming out in the heat of battle.

"That's a very young Tyrone team, they'll certainly be back."

With four All Ireland titles to his name now, Gavin admits that he is just living in the moment and not giving any thought to what lies ahead.

"I didn't envisage anything when I took over Dublin. I just envisaged trying to do my very best for them. We all just volunteer our time, it's a choice that we make. There are no guarantees." added the Dublin boss.

"When it's all over, we'll look back. But we're just living in the moment now.

Bernard Brogan was not named in the 26-man Dublin panel after recovering from a cruciate injury earlier this year.

"Probably the hardest part of the job is giving the news that a player can't travel," said Gavin.

"That's the really difficult part, because you're breaking a guy's dreams. We had 34 on the squad, so to be giving that news to eight players is tough on them. It's testament to Bernard (Brogan's) mental strength to see how well he was moving out there.

"There's a lot of sacrifice involved. There's such a talented group of players in Dublin. But it's a player's choice. They're volunteering their time."

