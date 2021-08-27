‘He was always an exceptional player’ – Seán O’Shea’s rise to the top of the Kingdom ranks

In and around Kenmare they know a prospect when they see one. So when someone pointed out that an eight-year-old Seán O’Shea had the look of a footballer about him, it wasn’t to be sniffed at.

“He was always an exceptional player,” O’Shea’s Kerry and Kenmare Shamrocks team-mate Stephen O’Brien explains.

“I remember John Morgan (O’Sullivan) who trained us a couple of years ago, he maintained he was the only young fella he had seen who was able to do a full diving block at U-8 level! So he said he was one to watch out for since then.”

It has turned out to be an extraordinary prediction. Right now, O’Shea leads the Footballer of the Year betting. But he wasn’t without pedigree. His father, also Seán, played Kerry minor in the same team as current Kingdom boss Peter Keane.

But since being picked out as an eight-year-old, it feels like O’Shea hasn’t missed a beat. In national school he came under the tutelage of Vince Cooper, brother of Kerry great Colm ‘Gooch’. A two-year minor at a time when Kerry’s underage production line was purring, he skippered the 2016 vintage to an All-Ireland, the county’s third on the spin at the time.

Around that time he turned himself into a free-taker. It wasn’t always his job coming through the ranks but having taken a year out between his Leaving Cert and starting in UCC, he took advantage of his spare hours to learn his craft. It was a sure sign there was application and drive to go with the talent that had been spotted in him so young.

By 2017, in his first year out of minor, he was starting on the Kerry U-21 side that lost to Galway in an All-Ireland semi-final. Somewhere in the midst of all that he was part of a Kenmare district team that made a rare appearance in a Kerry County SFC final, starting against a Dr Crokes team that would go all the way and win an All-Ireland club title.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice drafted him in as soon as he was available. O’Shea didn’t play senior for Kerry in ’17, but Fitzmaurice, in a nod to the importance he was destined to have for Kerry, wanted him to experience what it was all about.

The following year he made his debut. It was the same day that David Clifford made his senior bow. Understandably, much of the attention was on the Fossa man given he’d scored four goals in the All-Ireland minor final a few months earlier but O’Shea’s standing in the squad was already clear.

He was handed the responsibility of taking the frees in that game against Donegal. By the 15th minute he had already swept over three points from play. He’d kicked 0-7 in total. O’Shea had arrived.

That same year, Fitzmaurice made him part of the leadership group. Fitzmaurice would tell the story of how as a 20-year-old he called out a more senior player after he’d stepped out of line. The Kerry manager smiled to himself in the knowledge that Kerry had found another leader. If the clubs of Kerry ever opt to hand management full control of who leads the team, O’Shea’s name would be near the top of the list.

“We’re in a good position to have a squad of really enthusiastic and committed players and Seánie is the epitome of that,” O’Brien continues.

“He is very, very dedicated to his craft and he trains exceptionally hard. I have known him for a long time and everyone in the club knew he was a very good prospect coming up. And it is great to see that he has turned from being a prospect to being a proper senior player for Kerry. He just fits in so well in the camp and he is definitely one of our leaders.”

His career has run almost in tandem with Clifford’s. Although O’Shea is a year older, they were both fast-tracked to the seniors in 2018 when they could have played for the U20s and Jack O’Connor.

The Fossa star draws most of the heat and perhaps that has allowed O’Shea to flourish. And while Clifford was compared to Maurice Fitzgerald, there’s been comparisons between O’Shea and one of the most complete and adaptable Kerry footballers of recent times, Declan O’Sullivan.

Those comparisons have been given more credence with O’Shea seemingly now comfortable operating closer to goal as well as in his more familiar centre-forward role. If he could create the scores, he can finish them now too.

There’s no doubting his temperament either. In his first All-Ireland final in 2019 he hit 0-10 from 11 shots. In the replay he chipped in with another five. Ultimately, Kerry missed out but O’Shea he won an All-Star award and was named Young Footballer of the Year.

It was a remarkable return for his second season playing county football but in was revelatory too that one of his takeaways from the season was a late foul under the Cusack Stand that gave Dean Rock a late chance to win the drawn game.

“It is something that I need to learn from,” he said, reflecting on his year. “It was a poor enough challenge out by the sideline.”

Time has been good to him. And like a lot of the Kerry footballers of his vintage, he looks physically improved.

“For a lot of our players they have been around the scene and came through from those great minor teams and have been around the seniors for a couple of years,” O’Brien explained.

“And they are moving into their athletic peak, a bit like a lot of our backs - Jason Foley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Tom O’Sullivan and others. They are moving into the 24/25 years which is the start of your athletic peak so it’s great for our team.”

And if he’s better physically, he’s adding to his game too. O’Shea has scored two goals in his three championship outings so far. In Tyrone’s Garvaghey base, his name will have come up more than once this week. Compliments don’t come much bigger than that.

Seán O’Shea's Kerry record

2018 NFL (Éamonn Fitzmaurice)

V Donegal 0-7 4f (Full Game) Win

V Mayo 0-4 (1 ‘45) Matthew Flaherty (55) Win

V Monaghan 0-6 (5f) (FG) Loss

V Galway 0-3 (2f) (FG) Loss

V Dublin 0-1 (M Geaney, HT, inj) Loss

V Kildare (Did Not Play)

V Tyrone (DNP)

2018 League total – 0-21 (11f, 1 ‘45)

2018 Championship

V Clare 0-7 (4f, 1 '45') (K Donaghy 64) Win

V Cork 0-04 (1f, 2 ‘45) FG Win

V Galway (no score) (D Walsh 64) draw

V Monaghan 0-8 (6f 1 45) D O’Sullivan (54) draw

V Kildare 0-5 (3f, 2 45) A Maher 67 Win

2018 Championship total: 0-24 (14f, 6 ‘45)

2019 NFL (Peter Keane)

V Tyrone 0-6 (4f, 1 s/l) FG win

V Cavan 0-12 (9f 1 45) FG win

V Dublin 0-8 (7f 1 45) FG Win

V Galway 0-5 (3f 1 45) FG win

V Monaghan 0-8 (6f 1 sl) FG win

V Mayo 0-6 (3f 1 45) FG loss

V Roscommon 1-5 (4f) FG win

V Mayo 0-5 (5f) FG loss (league final)

2019 league total: 1-55 (41f, 4 ‘45, 2sl)

Championship

v Clare 0-5 (5f) (J Lyne 72) Win

V Cork 0-8 (6f) FG win

V Mayo 0-7 (6f) FG win

V Donegal 0-4 (3f) FG draw

V Meath 1-8 (4f 1 45) FG win

V Tyrone 0-6 (5f 145) FG win

V Dublin 0-10 (4f 3 45) FG draw

V Dublin 0-5 (3f) FG loss

2019 championship total 1-49 (33f, 5 ‘45)

2020 NFL

V Dublin 0-5 (5f) FG draw

V Galway DNP win

V Tyrone 0-6 (5f) FG loss

V Meath 0-6 (6f) FG win

V Mayo 1-4 (3f) FG win

V Monaghan 0-3 (1 45) FG win

V Donegal 1-4 (2f) FG win

2020 league total 2-28 (21f, 1 ‘45)

Championship

V Cork 0-2 (1f) FG (loss, AET)

2020 championship total 0-2 (1f)

2021 NFL

V Galway 0-7 (4f 1m 2 ‘45) win

V Dublin 0-4 (2f) FG draw

V Roscommon 0-0 (subbed on for Ronan Buckley 47) win

V Tyrone 0-3 (1f) (J Barry 53) win

2021 league total 0-14 (7f 1m, 2 ‘45)

Championship

V Clare 1-7 (3f) FG win

V Tipperary 0-8 (5f) FG win

V Cork 1-6 (3f) FG win

2021 championship total so far: 2-21 (11f)

Career total: Played 41 Won 27 Lost 8 Drew 6 Scored: 6-214 (from play 6-54, 139f, 19 ‘45, 1 m, 2 sl)