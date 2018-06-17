Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 17 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA 2

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

Argentina ARG 1

Iceland ISL 1

REPORT

Peru PER 0

Denmark DNK 1

REPORT

Croatia CRO 2

Nigeria NGA 0

REPORT

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 0

Ongoing

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'He should have said what he thought to Mickey's face ' - Marc Ó Sé takes aim at 'snitch' Sean Cavanagh

Marc Ó Sé and Sean Cavanagh took each other on for the final time in January
Marc Ó Sé and Sean Cavanagh took each other on for the final time in January
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Kerry legend Marc Ó Sé has hit out at Sean Cavanagh over his recent comments about Tyrone boss Mickey Harte and a flashpoint when the pair last met in competition.

Things got heated between Ó Sé and Cavanagh during the e All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship between Moy and An Gaeltacht in January when the former Tyrone star appealed to a linesman to act on an off-the-ball incident. Éanna Ó Chonchúir was subsequently sent off and Moy pulled off a shock win.

"Afterwards he explained away the incident by saying that if I was in his boots. I would have done the same thing. Well, here's the thing, if I was in his boots I wouldn't have gone running snitching to a linesman looking for a fellow player to be sent off," he wrote in his column in the Irish Mail On Sunday.

"I am not trying to sell myself as a virtue of honour - I have reddened the ears of many a referee loooking for a free here and a foul called over there - but I have never, ever, sought to have an opponent sent off.

"If the referee misses something then you suck it in and let it add fuel to your fire. We talk about manliness in our game but where is the manliness in trying to get a referee to sort out your problem."

Ó Sé was also heavily critical of Cavanagh's recent criticism of Harte.

Cavanagh retired from inter-county duty last year, and recently described his former manager as 'autocratic', claiming some of Tyrone's talented attackers had suffered under Harte's tactics.

"The lowest blow of all was Cavanagh's suggestion that Harte's management style was too autocratic for Tyrone's good," he added.

"For pity's sake, he was the captain, the voice of the players, who should have made himself heard if that was true.

"He should have said what he thought to Harte's facxe, rather than mouth off behind his back."

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport