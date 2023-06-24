‘He proved that he was out of his depth’ – Glenn Ryan blasts referee after Kildare’s defeat to Monaghan

A deeply frustrated Glenn Ryan insisted that Jerome Henry had proven himself to be “out of his depth” in his officiating of Kildare’s one-point loss to Monaghan in O’Connor Park tonight.

The Kildare manager also criticised the appointment of Henry, given the size of the game, questioning why David Gough had been given the job of linesman instead of refereeing the match.

Ryan cut an animated figure on the line, protesting some late decisions that went against Kildare, although the free count for the game ended 13-9 in their favour.

Asked immediately afterwards for his feelings about the calls, Ryan replied: “Our job is to try and prepare the team and get them out on the pitch for the lads to try and do the best that they can. It’s other people’s jobs to make sure they get decisions right as to who officiates these games.

“Funny enough someone said to me this week that this man is out of his depth. And he proved tonight that he was out of his depth.

“I can’t understand in a big game like that, you have a top class official like David Gough doing the line who was equally scratching his head on the line with me on occasions.

“But we had opportunities to win the game and we didn’t take them. Our lads battled and worked hard and that’s all you can ask of them.”

Ryan also bemoaned the injury to Ben McCormack that forced him off the second half, having kicked 0-4 in the first.

“I’d like to see how it happened as well. He was really going well and you felt he second half would have even suited him more with the way it was going to open up.

“You have to be getting scores. On reflection we didn’t have enough in the bank at half-time. But as I say, it was difficult enough for times. We weren’t allowed build momentum, I felt.”