'He personified the culture this team built over the years' - Bernard Brogan pays tribute to retiring Darren Daly

Paul Flynn, left, Bernard Brogan, centre, and Darren Daly of Dublin, with Ella O'Gara and Jamie Brogan and the Sam Maguire Cup during the 2017 All-Ireland Champions Homecoming at Smithfield Square in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

BERNARD Brogan has praised Darren Daly for driving “the standards of this Dublin team over the years,” following his retirement today from inter-county football.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Brogan explained how Daly had “pushed himself and the rest of the team to be the best version of themselves both on and off the pitch.

“He personified the culture that this team built over the years, hard-working, hard-hitting and humble.”

Brogan added that Daly is “a true gentleman and an ultimate role model."

Daly’s retirement ends a Dublin career in which he quietly amassed seven All-Ireland medals.

In a statement, released via the county board’s official website, the 33 year-old explained that he could no longer “push the body” to the levels required.

“With a number of recurring injuries over the past few months it’s now the right time for me to step away.”

Daly stressed he was “extremely lucky to have been part of such a successful team.

“I’m grateful to have learned so much from being with them, made so many friends for life and have some of the best memories imaginable.”

He thanked the “managers, selectors, coaches and physios who guided and pushed me along the way.”

A hugely popular player within the Dublin squad, Daly rose to prominence for his role in Dublin's 2008 All-Ireland winning Junior team.

On the back of that success, he joined the likes of Denis Bastick, Eoghan O’Gara, Jonny Cooper and Mick Fitzsimons in graduating to the Dublin senior setup under Pat Gilroy.

Paying tribute via Twitter, Cooper said that Daly had “sacrificed everything for his teammates and the jersey time after time after time…”

He became the first Fingal Ravens player to win an All-Ireland medal as part of Gilroy’s panel in 2011 and has quietly gone about collecting six more, without ever starting a final, though he did feature in five of the nine that Dublin played in the last decade as a substitute.

Along with Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons, Cian O’Sullivan, James McCarthy, Michael Darragh MacAuley, Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O’Gara, Philly McMahon and Kevin McManamon, he has collected seven Celtic Crosses.

Only 70s/80s Kerry legends, Pat Spillane, Páidí Ó Sé, Mikey Sheehy, Denis ‘Ógie’ Moran and Ger Power, have more in football.

A technically sound and tenacious defender, Daly’s most recent big-game intervention came in the final throes of the 2016 All-Ireland final replay, when he smothered an injury time shot from Tom Parsons, with Dublin just a point up.

In an interview with the Dublin county board website last month, Declan Darcy – Gavin’s defensive co-ordinator and most trusted lieutenant – praised Daly’s dedication through their time together.

“I just love Darren Daly,” he said.

“He’s had such an impact for us in two or three All-Irelands. Pinch moments in the last minutes of games.

“He blocked down Tom Parsons, he won a kick-out from Stephen and he won a breaking ball in the clutch, pinch moments of tight games.

“What a difference he made. There’s a player that champions his role. Players have great respect for him. He’s not one of the Ciarán Kilkennys or Brian Fentons but still, we would value him as much as the other guys.

“And they would as well.

"They would recognise that his impact could be the difference between winning an All-Ireland or not. And it was at times.”

