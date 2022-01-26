| 9.7°C Dublin

‘He just got stuck back in’ – How Craig Dias learned to cope with double Dublin disappointment

Kilmacud Crokes stalwart has twice been called up and released from the Dublin squad

Craig Dias in action for Kilmacud Crokes during the Leinster Club SFC final against Naas at Croke Park earlier this month. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Of the many trialists Dessie Farrell has had in his first two, deeply disrupted years as Dublin manager, none hoisted quite as many eyebrows as Craig Dias.

When his late inclusion to Farrell’s team to play Donegal in Croke Park in February 2020 was announced over the stadium’s PA, murmurs from the stands revealed just how few knew he was back in the panel after seven years, then aged 30.

