‘He just got stuck back in’ – How Craig Dias learned to cope with double Dublin disappointment

Of the many trialists Dessie Farrell has had in his first two, deeply disrupted years as Dublin manager, none hoisted quite as many eyebrows as Craig Dias.

When his late inclusion to Farrell’s team to play Donegal in Croke Park in February 2020 was announced over the stadium’s PA, murmurs from the stands revealed just how few knew he was back in the panel after seven years, then aged 30.

Unexpected though it was, the circumstances behind Dias’s recall were simple enough.

Two weeks before they played Donegal, Dublin had a challenge match against Kilmacud Crokes. Farrell, appointed only in December after Jim Gavin’s shock exit, was scrambling.

By that stage, he was still piecing together a backroom team, still figuring about the precise dimensions and composition of the squad he intended carrying into his first summer as Dublin manager. And over the previous two years, Dias’ form for his club had been consistently good. His best since winning an All-Ireland with Dublin as a 20-year-old in 2011.

In that practice match, he stood out for his energy and calm use of possession in a section of the pitch where Farrell had few proven options and no obvious partner for Brian Fenton.

Still, it wasn’t your straight-forward inter-county call-up for a budding club player. Dias had been long since cast in the role of former inter-county player by then.

On the night of his second debut, Farrell acknowledged it was a “big ask” for him to take up where he was left off by Jim Gavin in 2013, but reasoned: “Craig has been a stalwart for Kilmacud Crokes over the last number of years, one of the better club players in Dublin. We just believe that he deserved an opportunity at least.”

Dias’s second coming didn’t work out. He was replaced at half-time against Donegal that night and didn’t feature again before the world stopped spinning a few weeks later and sport – and life - was postponed.

When the inter-county season resumed in August following the first lockdown, Dias was never called back in. Released from the Dublin scene for a second time.

“There was a lot of expectation on Craig when he went out with Dublin at the start in 2010 or 2011,” recalls David Nestor, Kilmacud Crokes goalkeeper from the time Dias made his senior debut until last year, when Nestor retired. “He hadn’t really played much with the club at that stage.”

“It didn’t really work out for him the way it should have. But when he came back, he probably had two options. He could have had a chip on his shoulder and been p***ed off or he could have put his shoulder to the wheel and worked hard.

“And that’s what he did. He just got stuck back in. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He would always be up the front in any drill you do. And he would have good ideas about how the team trained and the direction it goes and he’s quite vocal about it.

“So it’s testament to him how he has reacted. Dublin were flying at that stage. They had won a couple of All-Irelands, so it would have been a bit of a comedown.

“Crokes weren’t going well at the time. We were losing in semi-finals and quarter-finals. So it would have been easy to just fall away. But he just showed his character by driving it on.”

Dias actually made his championship debut for Dublin as a half-time sub against Louth in 2012 – and chipped in with 0-2.

He again came off the bench in that year’s Leinster final against Meath, and late on against Mayo in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

But one thing that was immediately obvious after Jim Gavin succeeded Gilroy was that the two didn’t share a taste for midfielders.

Eamonn Fennell and Ross McConnell never got a sniff. Dias was gone by the end of Gavin’s first league campaign.

And that was the end of his Dublin career … until February 2020. In an interview with the Irish Independent on the eve of the 2018 Leinster club final, Dias told Colm Keys that he “never felt hard done by. Maybe I could have worked on my pace, gone to a speed coach, it was the main area that let me down.

“Everyone on that Dublin team is a flyer, that’s where I fell short. I’m not the slowest but Andy McGowan (his Kilmacud colleague) coming out from our full-back line, always has that extra gear. Just looking at him and you’re thinking, ‘You’re not going to keep up that way’.

It’s a well-worn path, that trek back from Dublin to Kilmacud.

Of the team that started last year’s county final, nine had played senior for Dublin in either O’Byrne Cup, League or Championship; Dias, Andrew McGowan, Cillian O’Shea, Ross McGowan, Rory O’Carroll, Dan O’Brien, Paul Mannion, Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullin, as had four of their subs; Mark Vaughan, Liam Flatman, Callum Pearson and Cian O’Connor.

“When lads come back after either not making the matchday squad or if they were training for January, February, March and then don’t make the panel for the championship, it’s tough for them,” Nestor acknowledges.

“It does take a week or two to get back into it. With Dublin, you’re the centre of attention. All over the media. It’s Dublin, Dublin, Dublin.

“To go from the edge of that to training up in Ballycorus in the cold on a rugby pitch – because we don’t have a floodlit football pitch – you’re coming out to the mountains in Kilternan.

“There’s no meals after training. None of that sort of stuff. It definitely takes a while to adapt. But Craig just showed his leadership by going straight back at it.”