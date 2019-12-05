'He is an absolute titan of Dublin GAA' - Dublin county board CEO John Costello pays tribute to Jim Gavin

JIM GAVIN has been hailed "an absolute titan of Dublin GAA" by the county board's chief executive, John Costello.

The Dublin CEO has made his first public comment on Gavin's shock managerial departure in his annual report, released today ahead of the county board's convention in Parnell Park on Thursday of next wek.

"Jim Gavin and his management team decided to step down at the end of November after an incredible tenure in charge," Costello writes.

"Words, to a large degree, are inadequate when trying to describe what they achieved and what joy they brought to Gaelic games fans in the capital. We know the statistics in terms of the achievements since taking over the reins in advance of the 2013 season. Will we ever see the likes of it again?

"Six All-Ireland titles, seven Leinster Championships, five League Division 1 titles. His teams play in a brilliant fashion that is true to the best aspects of Gaelic football.

"Jim occasionally referenced the heroes (of the) past who wore the blue jersey. His respect for those who have gone before was very genuine and he felt it was the job of the incumbent to 'pass the jersey on' having done his utmost to improve it.

"Jim and his management team most certainly achieved that and so much more. When Jim would reference previous Dublin greats, he often used the aphorism of "standing on the shoulders of giants". Without doubt after a playing, coaching and managing career dating back to when he represented the county at minor grade, he is an absolute titan of Dublin GAA."

Costello – a key player on the sub-committee charged with recommending the next Dublin football manager - also paid tribute to Gavin's all-conquering team on completing the fabled five-in-a-row last September.

"The Dublin senior footballers of this era achieved immortality by becoming the first men's senior team to win five All-Irelands in-a-row. That incredible milestone was achieved in terrific fashion also by defeating Kerry after two incredible All-Ireland SFC deciders," he outlines in his secretary's report.

"Dublin's footballers have provided a glorious release for their supporters, not just by their achievements but also with the style of football they play and how they conduct themselves.

"In an era where Gaelic football has been the target of adverse criticism, at times of the over-the-top variety, this year's showpieces were an expression of everything that's good about our game," he adds.

"This year's final and replay were certainly magnificent showpieces for our national game. In the previous decade we were often on the losing side of some timeless classics but this decade, thankfully, we've taken up residency in the winner's enclosure."

Not so the Sky Blue hurlers, and Costello references their shock championship exit to Laois when calling for the Leinster SHC round-robin group to increase in numbers from five to six.

"If Dublin weren't acutely aware already of the developing health of Leinster hurling, the point was hammered home with a vengeance on 7th July last in O'Moore Park," he admits.

