'He hasn't engaged closely with the media' - Ciaran Whelan offers theory for Stephen Cluxton's All Stars omission

Dublin legend Ciaran Whelan thinks that Stephen Cluxton's lack of media appearances could be behind his omission from the 2018 All Star team.

Cluxton has captained Dublin to an All-Ireland four in-a-row but despite receiving countless plaudits for his role in the team's success, he hasn't be honoured with an All Star since 2013.

Paul Durcan, (Donegal, 2014), Brendan Kealy (Kerry, 2015), David Clarke (Mayo, 2016 and 2017) and Monaghan shot-stopper Rory Beggan in 2018 have all got the nod ahead of Cluxton in recent years.

The selection of Beggan over the Dublin captain was the biggest talking point to come out of this year's team, with Tomás Ó Sé one of many people who said they think Cluxton should have been given his sixth award.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 on Morning Ireland today, two-time All Star Whelan agreed with Ó Sé and added that perhaps Cluxton's way of dealing with the media came against him when the selection committee - compromised by GAA media members - made their choice.

"He was the captain for the last four years and he's hugely influential in everything that's good about Dublin," said Whelan.

"It's hard to believe the way he's been treated over the last three or four years, that he hasn't been in the team. The talk is that it wasn't even close, which is a worrying thing as well, in terms of the vote.

"You have to wonder, Stephen hasn't engaged closely with the media over the last nine or ten years and you wonder if that has gone against him.

"It's disappointing but the only thing you would say, it wouldn't bother him. He'll push on for another All-Ireland next year."

Online Editors