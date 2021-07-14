| 12.1°C Dublin

He has a short fuse, hates talking to the media and is allergic to bulls**t - The Stephen Cluxton enigma

Conor McKeon

Well-worn anecdotes aside, what do we really know of one of the game’s most influential figures? 

There is, despite his disinterest in public relations, an archetypal Stephen Cluxton anecdote.

You can’t be one of Irish sport’s most compelling figures for 20 years without people rummaging through your bins, finding a few scraps.

He is the square-jawed mystery wrapped in an enigma, clad in a long-sleeved navy jersey. But he still walked our streets, breathed our air, punched our ex-International footballers.

