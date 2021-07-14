He has a short fuse, hates talking to the media and is allergic to bulls**t - The Stephen Cluxton enigma

There is, despite his disinterest in public relations, an archetypal Stephen Cluxton anecdote.

You can’t be one of Irish sport’s most compelling figures for 20 years without people rummaging through your bins, finding a few scraps.

He is the square-jawed mystery wrapped in an enigma, clad in a long-sleeved navy jersey. But he still walked our streets, breathed our air, punched our ex-International footballers.

There’s a standard yarn. One depicting the bracingly intense competitor whose only apparent weaknesses are a short fuse and an allergy to bull***t.

‘Bull***t’ being Cluxton’s broad categorisation for all the add-ons to an inter-county existence other than football itself; the training and the playing. He doesn’t do interviews. He doesn’t drive a sponsored car. He has turned down significant financial incentives to endorse various products and events.

The joke around 2013 was that Jim Gavin had to make Cluxton Dublin captain just to get him to hang around for trophy presentations.

These Cluxton chronicles tend to be all similar in tone, divided into two sub-categories.

They’re either: a) Examples of his extreme dedication to football and the fiery expectation of same from those around him.

Or: b) His complete aversion, bordering on hatred, for any of the other bells and whistles attached to playing for Dublin. But especially the media.

Both feed the aura.

So almost as interesting as ‘Cluxton: The Footballer’ is ‘Cluxton: The Enigma’. He is the most influential player of the most successful inter-county football team of all time. And he’d prefer to keep his thoughts to himself, thanks very much.

Famously, when asked - for an official player profile – what was the best advice he ever received, Cluxton answered: ‘Don’t talk to the media’. The irony here being that this is, by far, the most used Cluxton anecdote in the countless profiles written about him since.

So far as anyone has been able to make out, this dislike for the fourth estate, or at least that part of it that covers Gaelic games, began sometime around 2003, when he was roundly blamed for Dublin losing an All-Ireland SFC qualifier to Armagh after being sent off.

Columnists and pundits weren’t alone in their condemnation. Tommy Lyons, Dublin manager at the time, effectively did the same thing.

On ‘The Sunday Game’, Joe Brolly was particularly scathing. In a subsequent column for The Sunday Independent, Brolly claimed he offered to shake hands with Cluxton some years later when they met at a function. According to Brolly, Cluxton responded: “Before you do that, I want to tell you that for years I thought of breaking your jaw. I will never forgive you for what you said.”

Once, on a tour of city centre hostelries after an All-Ireland win, Cluxton was handed a drink by someone he didn’t know. He politely declined, explaining he didn’t take drinks from journalists. The baffled man replied that he wasn’t, in fact, a journalist. He owned the pub.

For all Cluxton’s success, criticism during the early years stung. Back in 2007, in a rare interview to promote a goalkeeping clinic, Cluxton – then in his pre-icon stage - was asked about the boom/bust nature of Dublin’s support.

“It’s funny that you go to a game up in Ballybofey in the mid-winter and you have a handful of supporters there,” he said. “You go into Croke Park in the first round and you are playing anybody and it’s packed to the gills. You are kind of saying to yourself, ‘where are all these coming from and do they even support the game, or are they just looking for a day out?’

“I suppose in Dublin, though, you probably have more critics than you have supporters. They don’t understand that term, I don’t think.”

Team-mates whose standards dipped, even microscopically, were given even shorter shrift.

Once, Jack McCaffrey told a story about his first training session with the seniors, before which each member of the squad introduced themselves. The county of origin of the jersey McCaffrey wore that evening was probably irrelevant. But in this case, it happened to be Cork.

“Hi, I’m Stephen Cluxton,” greeted his new captain. “Welcome aboard. Now don’t wear that f***ing thing down here again.”

If this is to be the end, he seems unlikely to be too sentimental about it.

When Tomás Ó Sé, handed him the match ball after the 2011 All-Ireland final, Cluxton accepted it and then casually kicked it over the sideline as he walked away from his celebrating team-mates. To Ó Sé, it was a gift; a memento of Cluxton’s defining act. To Cluxton, it was just a football he didn’t need.

Perhaps though, the anecdote that sums him up best, comes from the pages of Dub Sub Confidential, John Leonard’s award-winning memoir.

In 2011, not long after kicking the most significant point in Dublin GAA history, Cluxton was selected to captain Ireland in the International Rules Series.

The games were in Australia, where the local media had worked themselves into a state of irate disbelief that the visiting captain would not be speaking to them. One morning, Cluxton and Leonard (living in Australia then) had lunch in Melbourne.

His former team-mate/rival asked about the furore.

“At the end of the day,” Cluxton explained, “I’m an amateur sportsman who plays the game he loves. I don’t want the media or the attention. I’m a school teacher who has to go into his class on a Monday morning.

“I don’t get paid to talk to the media. It’s not my job to speak to them. It’s my job to teach kids science. The rest is all b****x.”

And so, the less he said over the years, the greater Cluxton’s legend grew.

Even now, four days before the Leinster semi-final, we, the Gaelic football consuming public, have no idea whether Stephen Cluxton is Dublin’s captain-at-large or a legendary, retired, now ex-inter-county footballer.

That the possibility of a return, however remote, still exists is testament not only to his immense talent and influence, but also those enigmatic qualities. Maybe he’ll be back. Having “stepped away” from the squad for the first six months of the year, perhaps Cluxton will shuffle quietly back in at some point during the remaining weeks.

Or more likely, he has hopped down off the inter-county carousel without anybody truly figuring him out, save for a few third-hand anecdotes about supposed idiosyncrasies.

Like the final scene in The Usual Suspects, when the horrified detective realises he’s been sold a litter of pups. Meanwhile, Keyser Söze, having convinced the world that he never existed, reveals himself only briefly before disappearing.

And, like that, he’s gone.