'He fouls cynically in all the right areas' - Tyrone legend brands Jonny Cooper 'the Sergio Ramos of Dublin'

Former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan has compared Dublin defender Jonny Cooper to Real Madrid centre back Sergio Ramos, and says that 'every team needs a Jonny Ramos'.

Cooper had another influential game at the back for the Dubs as they secured an All-Ireland four in-a-row with a six-point win over Tyrone in Croke Park last Sunday.

Cooper now looks set to win another All Star after his displays in 2018 and Mulligan thinks that he shares similar qualities to the feisty Spanish defender.

Speaking to Paddy Power News, Paddy Power GAA ambassador Owen Mulligan praised Cooper for the impact he makes in disrputing the opposition and for fouling 'cynically in the right areas'.

"I’m a massive fan of Jonny Cooper, the Sergio Ramos of Dublin," Mulligan said.

"He dives as if he’s been shot by a sniper and he fouls cynically in all the right areas. He’s a Paddy Power odds on favourite for a yellow every day he goes out.

"He’s a match winner. Cooper controls Dublin’s back line, and if referees need to be challenged he’s the first man up, like butter would melt. Cute whorism comes to mind.

"Tyrone lack such a figure. You can’t teach this, you’re just born with it. The opposition hate him, but he’s a cult hero on Hill 16. Every team needs a Jonny Ramos!"

Despite Tyrone coming up short last weekend, Mulligan added that he still feels that Mickey Harte is the right manager to further develop the young squad who reached this year's decider.

"I genuinely believe he’s the man to bring us forward," Mulligan said.

"He’s had a few shots at the likes of myself and other former players, but we’re entitled to our opinion and we have to call it as we see it.

"He’s brought a new level of confidence to the county and when you think back to their first-round loss to Monaghan they weren’t given a chance, but made it to the All-Ireland final.

"They ran into the best team to have ever played the game and couldn’t match them but he’s still the man for the job."

Online Editors