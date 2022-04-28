‘He could be a massive spark for us’ – Paul Curran backs a fit Con O’Callaghan to reignite Dublin’s chances

A fit and rejuvenated Con O’Callaghan could provide the missing link as Dublin seek to reignite their All-Ireland ambitions, according to Sky Blues legend Paul Curran.

Dessie Farrell’s fallen champions have endured a miserable nine months between losing their six-year stranglehold on Sam Maguire last August and then suffering top-flight demotion this spring.

But as Dublin prepare to launch their latest Leinster SFC campaign away to rank outsiders Wexford on Saturday, Curran has identified O’Callaghan as pivotal to hopes of a dramatic championship resurgence.

The 1995 Texaco Footballer of the Year still believes the All-Ireland title is “Kerry’s to lose,” but he’s not ruling out a 2022 rebound from the Dubs.

O’Callaghan didn’t play a minute of league football as his county dropped to Division 2, having reportedly suffered an ankle injury during a January challenge match against Roscommon, but he is now edging close to a return.

And Curran, his Cuala manager in 2020 and ’21, declared: “I’ve been lucky enough to manage a couple of clubs and a lot of good players - but Con stands above them all in terms of his football ability, but also what he brings to it off the field.

“Con carried an injury I’d say for most of the year (in 2021); certainly when he came back to us after the county finished, he had an injury and we tried to manage him. Now, he did play all of the championship games bar one, I think, and was key to Cuala winning that senior 2 championship.

“He really played those last two championship matches with us last year on one leg, didn’t train much, just played the two games. And in the two games, on one leg, I think he scored 2-19 … so that will tell you how important he was for us, and how important he can be for Dublin this year.

“He’s had a break - he hasn’t had one of those for a long time, it’s been all go, hurling and football. So I think you could be looking at a rejuvenated Con O’Callaghan,” Curran predicted.

“We don’t know too much; hopefully, he’s fit enough. He’s been out of football now for a good few months, but he looks after himself, he’s naturally fit … he could be a massive spark for us.”

Despite recent results, the 1995 All-Ireland winner remains “positive enough” about Dublin’s short-term prospects and believes they could give the championship a “right go”.

He conceded that defence is an issue while clarifying: “It’s not necessarily a back-six problem, I think we are giving the ball away far too much, something that didn’t happen under Jim (Gavin), when we were very economical in possession, always able to keep that ball alive until we worked it to a position to get a score.”

Even though it has taken Kerry’s minor stars “a long time” to fully bed in at senior level, Curran believes they are now in the box seat following the appointment of a “proven manager” in Jack O’Connor and the “bit of steel” brought by coach Paddy Tally.

As for Dublin’s longer-term prospects, he warned: “I’m not being negative, but I’m being realistic. Watching what’s happening underage with Dublin, I think there could be a gradual slide here.

“Look, the levels they got to in the last couple of years have been extraordinary. There was always going to be a fall-off - huge change in personnel in the last five years; we’ve lost incredible footballers to retirement; we’ve lost one or two others that should be still playing, that have decided to opt out for various reasons.

“So, that has an effect on the group. I don’t think the guys coming through yet are as good, they’ve a bit of developing to do, so I would see a difficult time for us. We’re all looking forward to see how they get on after last year, but not being successful this year – I think – may signal further decline.”