A few years back, we played St Brigid’s out in Portmarnock at a time when their danger man was a bloke called Rory Gallagher.

It was the last game of a round-robin group stage. Things were tight. Qualification was on the line so it was a sparky enough sort of game.

Space precludes me from properly outlining the various dynamics between clubs in Dublin football but generally speaking, we never really had any issues with Brigid’s.

Still.

In this environment, a lippy fella with a Fermanagh accent was going to draw attention to himself.

It’s not hard to imagine now. But Gallagher was as yappy on the pitch then as a player as he is hyperactive now on the line as a manager.

I remember at one stage in the game he took a break to prophesise that we’d never win a championship while he was still playing football in Dublin.

To be fair, Paddy Christie, our full-back wasn’t slow about giving it back to him.

I can’t recall his exact rebuttal, but ‘f*** off, you Nordie ****’ was the gist.

Naomh Mearnóg have a swish clubhouse with a balcony that overlooks the main pitch and that was where my Da was perched watching the game.

Every so often he’d let out a roar of encouragement in his very distinct, drawly Belfast accent.

“I see you’ve a few Nordies yourselves,” noted Rory.

“Yeah,” replied Paddy. “But he’s a real Nordie.”

Gallagher was a smart footballer with a lot of ambition. He had a certain personality that marked him out as a potential manager, even back then.

He was confident. The sort of confidence that doesn’t rub with opposition.

But he was an obvious leader on a strong club team, even though he wasn’t from the club, or even the county. That takes a particular type of character.

So it’s no huge surprise to see him where he is now.

Derry’s rise is a great thing for a few reasons.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a team break through into that bracket occupied by football’s competing forces.

It also gives us, the analysing classes, something to dissect. A test case. The sort that doesn’t pop up very often.

Inter-county football doesn’t allow for much by way of mobility. So many counties seem to be trapped in a perpetual cycle. Hemmed into their historical pen.

Progress is slow. It’s never really sustained.

Nobody really makes a ‘step up’, just a quick peek.

So you rarely get a chance to investigate what turns a bad team good, or vice versa, and on the occasion when we do, we rush to conclusion.

Outwardly, there are two obvious areas where Derry have improved: physically and tactically.

They used the first lockdown to make significant gains in fitness and strength. Both are required to execute Gallagher’s game plan.

Derry get all 15 back when they defend but vitally, they also manage to move at least three players into the opposition scoring zone after they win it back.

They go after the opposition kick-outs, even if it didn’t do much for them last Sunday against Monaghan.

But neither of these factors, the enhanced physicality/athleticism and an effective game plan, are the reason for Derry’s meteoric season. Not the full reason anyway.

Giving players gym programmes doesn’t make Rory Gallagher a managerial genius, just as organising a defence to hold a deep shape and then break quickly isn’t a profound tactical innovation.

What he has done is elevate standards in everything they do. He has created an environment that makes it easy for players to improve and perform. He has generated a buy-in from the squad.

These are vague concepts. But they are what makes a successful team and by extension, a good manager.

There are far more players than there are members of management in a county set-up. So the majority of the energy has to come from the players.

The main job of the manager is to generate it, to coax it out of them through good coaching, smart management and by forging a connection.

This is where Gallagher has excelled. The first thing any new manager should do in any county is meet the players and ask them what it is that they want to achieve.

Ultimately they’re the ones who will do it. Or not. But either way, you can’t drag them along.

Once they’ve decided that, your job is to outline what’s required of them to succeed.

You work back from the outcome, you detail all the steps they need to take along the way. All the boxes that must be ticked.

Slowly then, you establish a culture. That’s modern management.

It means that everyone is clear of what’s required of them at all times.

If everyone is aspiring to their target, there’s no need for any whip cracking.

Before, a new manager might drop a high-profile fella or an experienced player, just to show everyone he’s not messing around.

But it’s not necessary now. The culture takes care of that.

The players have decided what they want to achieve. Management have given them a way to do it, and any one who doesn’t do it is collateral damage.

Gallagher and Derry are a good fit. He came from a high-performance setup, an All-Ireland winning one, with Donegal. That helps.

Players only have their own experiences to go on. They have blind spots. If you haven’t been exposed to a higher class environment, how do you know what’s in it?

If Gallagher tells the Derry players they need to be bigger or quicker or to change their style of play to win an All-Ireland, who in that dressing-room can argue with him?

Crucially now, they have momentum together.

All managers get a surge of energy from players at the start of their reign, which is why you see teams getting that little bump in results in year one.

But key to it all is hitting those targets along the way.

How would the Derry players be feeling now about their gym programmes if they’d been beaten by Tyrone?

What enthusiasm would they have for the game plan if it came up against the Tyrone of last year and wasn’t allowed to work?

That’s why Derry’s potential is hard to calculate. Those two wins fuel what they do from now. Everything Gallagher asks, those players will answer without question or hesitation. So in theory, they’ll keep improving.

It’s all very relevant in the context of the Tailteann Cup this weekend.

The players involved are in a unique situation because unlike the league or the provincial championships, the first time they considered playing in this competition was after losing over the last few weeks.

So their motivation here shouldn’t be taken for granted.

But if a team is worth their salt, if a manager has any notion of bringing them on, this is the only opportunity they’ll have for another six months to demonstrate that.

Connection is a huge driver of a team’s rate of improvement. So is belief. So is adversity.

You can’t connect when you’re not together. You can’t forge belief over a WhatsApp group and you can’t respond to adversity if you decide to blame everyone else.

So go after this now, while your season is still alive. If you’re disappointed at not playing in the All-Ireland SFC, go and earn it. It’s there for you. Win the Tailteann Cup. Use your anger at being in this position in the first.

Because if there’s a player out there who thinks they’re too good for it, that might be part of the reason they’re there in the first place.