Harte proves spot-on as Tourlestrane claim five-in-a-row

Tourlestrane became the first club to win five senior Sligo football titles in a row after an absorbing victory over first-time finalists Drumcliffe/Rosses Point.

Six points from corner-forward Liam Gaughan and 1-2 from midfielder and man of the match Pat Harte secured a hard-fought title for the team managed by Eamon O'Hara and Gerry McGowan.

They looked in cruise control early on when excellent points from Harte, Kenny Gavaghan, Jonny Kelly and Conan Marren eased them into a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage, though seven first-half wides could have proven costly.

As it was, the north Sligo side battled back at the end of the first period, and Paul Logan hit three points without reply as they closed the gap to 0-7 to 0-4.

The same player also opened the scoring to fire Drumcliffe/Rosses Point in front for what prove to be the only time in the contest, and he was to finish the day with seven points.

Second-half efforts from Brian Monaghan, Kieran Lynam and Sean Power (2) reduced the gap back to a point as the game entered the final quarter, but Power's foul on Gaughan close to goal gave Harte the chance to beat former Donegal All-Star Paul Durcan from the penalty spot.

Harte converted but Power redeemed himself just a minute later by delivering the ball for Sean Waldron to fist home a goal at the other end. Gaughan kicked two late points to secure a historic title.

In the intermediate final earlier in the day, Curry proved too strong for St Molaise Gaels, winning by 1-16 to 1-10.

SCORERS - Tourlestrane: L Gaughan 0-6 (3f), P Harte 1-2 (1-0 pen), J Kelly 0-2, K Gavaghan, J Leonard, O Kennedy, C Marren 0-1 each. Drumcliffe/Rosses Point: P Logan 0-7 (5f, 1 '45), S Waldron 1-0, S Power 0-2, K Lynam, B Monaghan 0-1 each.

TOURLESTRANE - A Broe; C Surlis, B Walsh, N Gaughan; O Kennedy, A McIntyre, K O'Hara; S Henry, P Harte; J Leonard, J Kelly, K Gavaghan; C Marren, L Gaughan, G Gaughan. Subs: JF Carr for Surlis (45), R Kennedy for Gavaghan (55), R Bailey for P Harte (56), J Marren for Kennedy (60).

DRUMCLIFFE/ROSSES POINT - P Durcan; J McGowan, C McLoughlin, J McGarry; N Canning, N Ewing, S Power; B Monaghan, S Waldron; C McBride, C Lally, S Regan; K Lynam, N Colleary, P Logan. Subs: A McCormack for McBride (h-t), E Gaughan for Lynam (47), M Horkan for Monaghan (48), B Monaghan for Waldron (56), O O'Reilly for Monaghan (58).

REF - G Chapman (Shamrocks).

Indo Sport