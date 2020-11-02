| 6.6°C Dublin

Harte failure shows Tyrone need to hear a new voice

Eamonn Sweeney

Manager has brought this team as far as he can and is damaging towering legacy by staying on

Time for reflection: Mickey Harte addresses the Tyrone players after yesterday&rsquo;s Ulster SFC defeat to Donegal in Ballybofey. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Oh Mickey, what a pity, you don't understand, you've done all you can for the team with the red hand.

You wouldn't want him to go out like this, in front of deserted stands in the year of a truncated championship on a day when the conditions seemed the perfect meteorological expression of The Spirit of 2020.

But the greatest don't always go out in fitting circumstances. The final round of Muhammad Ali's career was prefaced by the ringing of a borrowed cowbell in a half-empty stadium in the Bahamas.

