Harte failure shows Tyrone need to hear a new voice

Oh Mickey, what a pity, you don't understand, you've done all you can for the team with the red hand.

You wouldn't want him to go out like this, in front of deserted stands in the year of a truncated championship on a day when the conditions seemed the perfect meteorological expression of The Spirit of 2020.

But the greatest don't always go out in fitting circumstances. The final round of Muhammad Ali's career was prefaced by the ringing of a borrowed cowbell in a half-empty stadium in the Bahamas.

It can end like that for the greats because sometimes they go on too long. The very drive and self-belief which enabled their initial success can persuade them there's a chance of one final glorious coda. But it doesn't always work out that way.

Mickey Harte is undeniably a great. Only two managers in the past 50 years, Mick O'Dwyer and Jim Gavin, have won more All-Ireland football titles. But it's also hard to deny that he's gone on too long.

You can understand why Tyrone have kept faith in Harte. He has earned the right to decide on the manner of his going. That's why you hope he sees that now is the ideal time to end one of the great reigns in Gaelic football history. It would be an honourable departure. There would be no shame in it.

He has brought the current Tyrone squad as far as he can. They can qualify for the Super 8s until the cows come home but they will never win another All-Ireland on his watch. They might not win one without him either, but they must gamble. There is a staleness about Tyrone now.

Yesterday was their kind of day. There's no other team you could imagine relishing the abominable weather to the same extent. If ever a team was suited by a winter championship, it's Tyrone. Whereas Donegal are a side whose normal style of play was severely hampered by the wind and rain.

That was one big break in Tyrone's favour. Another was the goal gifted to Darragh Canavan by a mix-up between Shaun Patton and Eoghan Bán Gallagher in the 41st minute which put them two points up. That seemed significant given the conditions, yet in the next seven minutes Donegal ran rings round Tyrone and scored four points without reply.

That spell made it clear that Tyrone no longer possessed the ability to grind down Donegal as they'd done at the same venue two years ago. Yet they hung in there and were level with ten minutes left.

Now the chickens came home to roost. First Mark Bradley kicked a bad wide. Bradley is a gifted forward who'd kicked two points after coming on as a sub but this shot was the anxious effort of a player who's never been given the kind of sustained run which would have built his confidence.

Harte has chopped and changed so much in attack in recent years that when push came to shove there was no attacker he could depend on for the key score. The next chance fell to Michael McKernan, a surpassingly honest defender but the furthest thing from a sharpshooter. He shot anyway, which you couldn't imagine happening on a well-organised team, and put the ball wide. Donegal broke and won a free about 45 yards out. It was a big ask for free-taker Ciarán Thompson, but Tyrone made the question much simpler by an act of dissent which saw referee Joe McQuillan move the ball forward. This was the second time Tyrone back chat turned an extremely tricky shot into a sitter.

These are damning lapses when you lose a big game by two points. And they typify the poor discipline of a side who've become the kings of needless foul play.

Always a rugged team, these days Tyrone act like they believe their last All-Ireland really was won by Joe McMahon shouting at Tommy Walsh. Their need to move past this macho bulls**t is another reason they need fresh ideas at the helm. Being anchored to the past is dragging them down.

Donegal's clinching score was a magnificent long-range point from Oisín Gallen. It seemed remarkable that Gallen, who's just 19, would take on the responsibility of such a shot at that stage. Yet this is the Donegal way.

Declan Bonner has allowed his players freedom of expression since taking charge. The risk of opting for adventure ahead of utilitarianism was obvious when Donegal were over-run by Tyrone two years ago. But in the long run it emboldens players and helps them to grow. Donegal are reaping the rewards of that approach.

Tyrone by contrast haven't grown at all. There is something cramped, neurotic and fearful about their attitude to the game. It was summed up yesterday by the deployment of Mattie Donnelly, their most creative player, in defence.

Too often they focus on stopping the opposition rather than playing to their own strengths. Finding himself in the same position as Gallen, a young Tyrone forward would almost certainly have considered the percentages and quickly passed the buck.

It was not always thus. The Tyrone All-Ireland-winning teams of the noughties could play attacking football as exhilarating as anything we've witnessed this century.

Yet Harte's latter-day caution makes it easy to forget that. He's diminishing his own historical reputation more than any of his critics ever could have done. It's an awful pity.

Hey Mickey. You've been around for almost two decades and that's a little long. You think you've got the right, but I think you've got it wrong. Why can't you say goodnight and hand over Tyrone, Mickey?