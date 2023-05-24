Harry Curley and Paddy Curry hit brace each as Dublin ease way into Leinster MFC final

Dublin 6-15 Offaly 1-8

Dublin set the tone for this encounter with two goals in the first two minutes and crushed Offaly hopes of an upset with another quickfire brace to seal a 11-point half-time lead, 4-4 to 1-2.

The Dubs were clinical up front at O’Connor Park, ruthlessly punishing errors from the home side to set up a final with Kildare

A soccer-style finish from Paddy Curry and a powerful low drive from Harry Curley got the Dubs off to a dream start, though Offaly gave themselves a lifeline when they replied with a Cian Bracken goal in the tenth minute, following an incisive run from midfielder Callum Kelly.

Lenny Cahill showed his talent with a couple of wonderful points, but Offaly were still in the hunt up until the 26th minute, when a misplaced clearance allowed Noah Byrne to dart in on goal and fire in goal number three.

Two minutes later, a miss-hit free across their own goal allowed Curry to intercept and pick out the bottom corner with a precise finish, and the Dubs’ lead was out to double figures.

Offaly made one last surge after half-time when Cameron Egan opened the scoring and they soon had a penalty when Cillian Bourke was dragged down as he attempted to shoot for a goal.

However Cillian Murray stepped up with a superb save to block Kaelem Bryan’s penalty, and further goals from Curley and Luke O’Boyle followed for a rampant Dublin side.

Scorers – Dublin: H Curley 2-1, P Curry 2-0, L Cahill 0-6 (2f), N Byrne, L O’Boyle 1-0 each, S Mullarkey 0-3, S Ryan 0-2, J Young, C McAweeney, A O’Reilly (’45) 0-1 each. Offaly: C Bracken 1-0, R Carney (1f), B Carroll 0-2 each, F Carney (1f), C Egan, A Molloy, N Flannery 0-1 each.

Dublin – C Murray; S Keogh, C Emmett, J O’Sullivan; J Young, E Costello, R Mitchell; S Ryan, A Carolan; P Coleman, L O’Boyle, N Byrne; L Cahill, H Curley, P Curry. Subs: S Mullarkey for Curry (h-t), N O’Brien for O’Boyle (42), A O’Reilly for Carolan (46), B Kennedy for Coleman (48), C McAweeney for Byrne (51)

Offaly – D Keoghan; P Kenna, N Flannery, H Goulding; B Carroll, C McKeon, R Grehan; C Bourke, C Kelly; R Carney, C Bracken, C Egan; C Foran, K Bryan, F Carney. Subs: A Molloy for Bryan (38), D Bates for Kelly (43), A Rattigan for Foran (46), C Weldon for Egan (51).

Ref – S Fagan (Wicklow)