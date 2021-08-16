| 13.6°C Dublin

Hard to avoid perception that some counties matter more than others

Colm Keys

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher speaks to his players after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Monaghan and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher speaks to his players after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Monaghan and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

You’ll have heard the word integrity and devaluation thrown around a fair bit over the last few days in relation to Tyrone’s participation, or not, in their All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry.

That if Tyrone, dealing with a significant Covid outbreak, did not meet the original refixture next Saturday and forfeited as a consequence, putting Kerry straight through to an All-Ireland final with Mayo, the 2021 championship would have a giant asterisk above it forever and all time.

In essence, arriving at true champions without the representatives of Ulster on behalf of the most competitive provincial championship of all would have indelibly marked the integrity of the competition.

