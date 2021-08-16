You’ll have heard the word integrity and devaluation thrown around a fair bit over the last few days in relation to Tyrone’s participation, or not, in their All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry.

That if Tyrone, dealing with a significant Covid outbreak, did not meet the original refixture next Saturday and forfeited as a consequence, putting Kerry straight through to an All-Ireland final with Mayo, the 2021 championship would have a giant asterisk above it forever and all time.

In essence, arriving at true champions without the representatives of Ulster on behalf of the most competitive provincial championship of all would have indelibly marked the integrity of the competition.

All of that is true and it’s easy to understand. And that’s what weighed on Kerry minds and indeed GAA minds when they began the round of negotiations over the weekend that led to a final decision and confirmation on Sunday evening that the game would be pushed out again, allowing Tyrone more time to put some sort of shape on their preparations.

Tyrone made a strong case for such action in recent days, joint-manager Feargal Logan providing small but important detail around some of the issues that they’ve had to deal with.

In his interview with Declan Bogue, also carried in Monday’s Irish Independent, he didn’t shed light on the where and how of public health in Northern Ireland’s conclusion as to the outbreak’s genesis, if there was such a conclusion, except to say that “we remain an amateur sport and it is in the community.”

Public opinion was generally weighted towards offering an extension. In exceptional circumstances, allowances could be made. It was the easier decision to make and Kerry, and Mayo, cleared the way for that with their resolution that the game should go ahead.

The guidelines allowed for it, giving the flexibility to push dates around for the last three games of a championship in hurling and football on the basis that fewer counties are affected by any delay.

The bottom line is that an All-Ireland semi-final is just too big to fail.

But that doesn’t speak too easily now to the footballers of Sligo who are entitled to look at this exercise in the protection of integrity of a competition and wonder why did it not apply to them too.

Their withdrawal from last year’s Connacht Championship was also due to a Covid outbreak. In these pages last week, their former player Neil Ewing suggested the county hadn’t made enough “noise” about it at that time, crediting Tyrone for the case they were making.

Yes, the guidelines didn’t allow for it but as we have seen over the weekend, dates can be shifted around. If there’s a will, there’s a way and Sligo contesting a Connacht semi-final against Galway just wasn’t important enough. They were unlikely to win so it could be easily sacrificed. And was.

Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey lifts the Anglo-Celt Cup after his side's Ulster final victory over Monaghan last month. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

To facilitate them, the Connacht final could have been moved back a week, putting all four 2020 provincial football finals on the same weekend and still giving the Connacht champions two weeks to an All-Ireland semi-final.

In that case the date of the All-Ireland final didn’t have to budge, unlike now as it goes back two weeks and eats into club championship time in the respective counties, that’s presuming there is no All-Ireland final replay.

Did Galway make any representation in that regard, just as Kerry did now? They went into a provincial final against Mayo without a game, hardly fair on them either.

Ewing suggested that Sligo, outside the dressing-room, had accepted their fate “meekly” and saw a broader context “that probably reflects some of the issues that are in the weaker counties where some people in different roles maybe just accept their lesser status in the game.

“While that continues,” he suggested, “you are going to continue to see a gap in standards between the haves and the have-nots.”

It’s impossible to dispute that.

The integrity of the competition would be just as impacted had Tyrone been forced out with the same problem at provincial semi-final stage.

Would an adjustment have been made at that stage? The regulations said no but you wonder all the same. How it would it have played out had they been hit with the same outbreak in the weeks leading up to their quarter-final with Donegal last year?

An Ulster Championship without Tyrone wouldn’t have floated, just as it wouldn’t have floated if Donegal were similarly impacted. Or any of the stronger teams in other provinces where competition integrity was on the line.

Just this year Mayo went to the brink ahead of their Connacht semi-final with Leitrim when multiple positive cases surfaced and the squad underwent extensive testing on the night before the morning of their match.

At one stage they were looking at recruiting club players outside the squad to step up for the day, if required.

The integrity of any competition suffers when a participating team is not in a position to contest and is forced to withdraw. The rate of devaluation shouldn’t change whether that’s Tyrone or Sligo.

The compromise will be broadly welcomed as the right thing to do but it does leave the Association open to the perception that the bigger they are, the easier it will be to accommodate them.