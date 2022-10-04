Handpass virus has become even more severe in club game

With the All-Ireland championships completed so early and TG4 and RTÉ moving quickly into club coverage, more local action has been screened ‘live’ than ever before over the last two months.

Unlike in the past, when it was largely confined to county finals, we have seen lots of earlier round games in what is a fair barometer of where the games are at around the country.

Hurling is fine, but football isn’t looking so well, but that’s no surprise as the club game has always followed what happens at inter-county level. And since so much of that is intensely boring, it follows that the same applies at local level.

It’s actually more pronounced in the club game where standards are lower. Still, keep-ball is relatively easy at any level, so it’s the starting point whenever the tactics board is produced.

Watching club action further highlights the sterility which has infected football. Unlike the inter-county game, which draws interest far beyond the counties involved, the only people wholly invested in a club game are from the local areas.

It matters greatly to them, but not to the rest of us. We don’t care who wins – all we want is an enjoyable spectacle. Viewing the games dispassionately makes it easier to assess the state of play. There’s nothing wrong with it – in fact the standard is quite high – if you accept inter-county’s dreary template as the starting point.

There’s no choice really because it has set the agenda. Inter-county gets away with it because of its profile and widespread interest. But when you switch on to a club game, where you have no direct interest and recognise only a few players, you have to be really committed to watch it all.

Take three televised games from recent weekends: Rhode v Tullamore (Offaly final); Gowna v Crosserlough (Cavan semi-final); Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore (Mayo quarter-final).

Did the first five minutes of each contest invigorate or dispirit you?

If you are in a tiny minority who spoof about liking uncontested handpassing, then you were happy. And the rest? The temptation to switch channels was compelling.

There were a combined total of 93 handpasses in the first five minutes of those games. Foot-passes totalled 21, with more than half of them extended versions of the handpasses, with the ball booted either across the pitch or backwards. And so it continued for the rest of the way, with handpassing the dominant theme.

For reasons that defy logic, the people charged with maintaining a rules structure that makes the game attractive appear to have given up on the handpass issue. They argue that coaches want a passing/possession game, a tactic made possible by the high fitness and conditioning levels of modern-day players.

Passing/possession is fine, but not when it’s spoiling the spectacle. Most sports place entertainment high on their agenda, constantly reviewing the game to ensure coaching strategies don’t make it less attractive.

The GAA appears to operate on the basis that the handpass is untouchable. Why?

As a starting point, why not restrict it, so that if you receive the ball from a handpass, you have to kick it? Why not ban the back-pass to the goalkeeper and why not insist that kick-outs must pass the ’45? Why not ban back-passing outside your own ’45? There are other options too, but the rules committee don’t appear to have any interest, which suggests they think unlimited handpassing is fine.

Meanwhile, they are happy to retain the ‘advanced mark’, surely one of the daftest rules ever inflicted on football.

Awarding a free (and effectively that’s what it is) to a player who catches the ball if it’s delivered from outside the ’45 and travels a minimum of 20 metres was supposed to encourage kicking and contests. It hasn’t happened so why retain it? Only 45 of the 1,743 points scored in the 60 games in this year’s All-Ireland championship and Tailteann Cup came from ‘marks’. That’s one point every 93 minutes.

We’ll never know how many of those 45 points would have been scored if the ‘mark’ option didn’t apply. Perhaps some goals would have flowed if play continued. What we do know is that the ‘mark’ hasn’t led to more kicking and contests? So what’s its function then? It will come as no surprise to learn that David Clifford (0-5) scored most ‘marks’.

Change of culture better than life ban

Wexford have made what is, no doubt, a well-meaning proposal that anyone who physically or verbally abuses a referee be banned for life from the GAA.

They regard the change as so important that they want a Special Congress called to rush it through.

Under current rule, the minimum suspension is 48 weeks. Obviously, that allows discretion for longer bans but not permanent exclusion.

Would a life ban make any difference? I suspect not. It’s difficult to envisage someone, who has so little regard for another’s safety, controlling their anger because they might get a life ban as opposed to a year (or two) suspension.

The problem isn’t the sanction but a culture which has been over-tolerant of those who regard referees as fair game for various forms of abuse.

Responsibility for change rests with clubs, who know their own trouble-makers and county boards who aren’t always as tough on offenders as they should be.

That’s what needs to change.

Plenty to celebrate at Sarsfields’ 125th

Recycling projects, collecting litter, field days, fashion shows, black-tie Oscar nights, afternoon tea on Mother’s Day, training and activity camps for children with special needs, leadership programmes for teenagers, healthy-eating initiatives, providing a hall for line-dancing, zumba classes, 21st parties, and even hosting weddings.

It’s a microcosm of life (off the field) in a modern-day GAA club – expertly brought to life by Sarsfields GAA in a booklet to commemorate 125 years in existence, which will be launched in their clubhouse in Newbridge on Friday.

There’s a tendency to take GAA clubs for granted, and Sarsfields – the most successful in Kildare with 25 SFC titles – is a classic example of the hundreds around the country who contribute so richly and so diversely to society.

Priced at €10, the book contains an array of stories and photographs of life in a local club, reflecting the important role the GAA plays in Irish society. An excellent project by a great club.



