Handpass virus has become even more severe in club game

Martin Breheny

TV blitz shows how inter-county’s bad habits have rubbed off on local action

Craig Dias of Kilmacud Crokes, right, gets his pass away under pressure from Ryan Deegan of Thomas Davis during the Dublin SFC semi-final at Parnell Park last weekend. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

With the All-Ireland championships completed so early and TG4 and RTÉ moving quickly into club coverage, more local action has been screened ‘live’ than ever before over the last two months.

Unlike in the past, when it was largely confined to county finals, we have seen lots of earlier round games in what is a fair barometer of where the games are at around the country.

