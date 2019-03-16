Handed lemons in Mayo, Rochford happy to make lemonade in Donegal

When Stephen Rochford decided to opt out of the manager's job in Mayo, recognising that the clouds overhead were darkening, he was forced to take stock.

At that point, everything was in place for another tilt at inter-county involvement in 2019 - work would allow it and he had the blessing from home - but it would have to be with a different county.

He could walk away from the Mayo job knowing he went as close as anyone to ending the county's Sam Maguire famine.

After taking some time to reflect, he let it be known that he was open to approaches. They weren't long in coming, either, and after being handed lemons in Mayo he chose to make lemonade in Donegal.

"I wasn't going to go into a neighbouring county, to be honest, in a Connacht sense, and there was no call from Kerry or Dublin - I say that jokingly," Rochford said at a promotional event for the AIB All-Ireland senior club finals tomorrow.

"Declan (Bonner) picked up the phone. They (Donegal) are Ulster champions and certainly would feel they have another level to go to. They competed well against Dublin last year and had the game for the winning in many ways against Tyrone.

"And then you see there is a number of young guys. Niall O'Donnell, Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson, all these guys have huge potential. Eoghan 'Ban' Gallagher.

"And that was the hook. Along with the household names like Paddy McGrath, the McGees, the Murphys, the Paddy McBreartys of this world. And that's something a club unfortunately wouldn't offer you."

It's been a big change, going from number one to one of a number, under Declan Bonner, but it's also a homecoming of sorts for Rochford.

For three years he was at the coalface as Mayo manager and took on everything that entails.

But his background was as a coach.

"The ask of the manager is, there could be ten different things at any time and there could be another ten different things tomorrow," Rochford commented.

"Your remit as a coach is very clear. It is something I love doing. I may have said this previously but I fell into a manager's position by accident. My initial involvement with teams at club, inter-county, minor and Sigerson level was all coaching.

"I was never the number one, if you want to label it that way. Then Corofin happened and it became the manager-coach element, and then it was into Mayo.

"That's how things moved along but I was always attracted to working with teams, seeing how things play out, improving players. As a manager you are more detached from that because you have logistic elements, medical elements, county board, media and all the other things."

That said, there's every chance Rochford will be back in the driving seat somewhere, and soon. Given his loyalties to Mayo, taking on a Connacht team was out of the question for this year but it won't be, he insists, further down the line.

He also refuses to rule out a return to the helm in Mayo in the way the likes of John O'Mahony, James Horan and John Maughan have. But that's for another day.

"As a Mayo person it would be foolhardy to rule it out but I wouldn't envisage that to be any time soon," Rochford continued.

"They've got a manager there who has a four-year term and I am in Donegal and I enjoy what I am doing. In four years' time my personal situation may not be available for it, my appetite may not be there for it, so it's something that wouldn't be on the radar.

Interested

"It is not something that I am particularly engineering or getting myself ready for, a second coming of sorts."

Of course, there'll always be one eye on his native county. Mayo can go to the well again, he insists. That's why he was interested in staying on and why his term didn't finish the way he wanted it to.

"I'd like it (the job with Mayo) to have ended in Croke Park on an August evening but some things are outside your control," Rochford reflected.

"I said what I had to say about it at that time. Time passes on and you adapt. That's the way of life. You don't always have those elements of your destiny in your control.

"I have moved on and Mayo have moved on. They will be disappointed as a group with those last two games (in the league) but I have no doubt that they will be looking to ready themselves for Tralee.

"I don't think they are very far away. I will be very interested what the reaction is from the group and I have no doubt but that it will be a big one."

And what of a possible meeting with Mayo later in the summer?

"I would like to think that it will be through the front door, in the Super 8s or along that stage. It would probably be more strange for family. I would look forward to it.

"I got to know the Mayo lads quite well over the three years but I would like to think that both of us would be at an advanced stage when we would meet. That would be positive in both camps."

