| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gym’ll fix it as Con gears up for end of lockdown 

March has been a drag and Dublin star is eager to get back into action

Dublin football star Con O'Callaghan at the launch of the &lsquo;Everything Starts With Milk&rsquo; campaign in conjunction with the National Dairy Council Expand

Close

Dublin football star Con O'Callaghan at the launch of the &lsquo;Everything Starts With Milk&rsquo; campaign in conjunction with the National Dairy Council

Dublin football star Con O'Callaghan at the launch of the ‘Everything Starts With Milk’ campaign in conjunction with the National Dairy Council

Dublin football star Con O'Callaghan at the launch of the ‘Everything Starts With Milk’ campaign in conjunction with the National Dairy Council

Frank Roche Email

How do you separate fact from fiction? In the summer of 2019, Con O’Callaghan was sporting a new look – shaved haircut, more visibly pronounced biceps – that merely embellished the image of a footballing assassin. “I think,” said former Dublin star Alan Brogan, “he has a gym out the back in his house.”

It sounded too colourful to be true, a suburban myth, so we couldn’t help but ask the man himself.

“The brothers invested,” says O’Callaghan, confirming the claim’s veracity of how Cian, Con and Niall clubbed together for their own gym – the youngest of the siblings, Eoghan, was too young at the time to go raiding his pocket money.

Most Watched

Privacy