Gym’ll fix it as Con gears up for end of lockdown 

How do you separate fact from fiction? In the summer of 2019, Con O’Callaghan was sporting a new look – shaved haircut, more visibly pronounced biceps – that merely embellished the image of a footballing assassin. “I think,” said former Dublin star Alan Brogan, “he has a gym out the back in his house.”

It sounded too colourful to be true, a suburban myth, so we couldn’t help but ask the man himself.

“The brothers invested,” says O’Callaghan, confirming the claim’s veracity of how Cian, Con and Niall clubbed together for their own gym – the youngest of the siblings, Eoghan, was too young at the time to go raiding his pocket money.

“It must have been six or seven years ago, we got all our savings together, the three of us went in on it. We’ve a little shed in the back garden that we threw stuff into.

“It’s handy for injuries and injury prevention,” he continues. “It’s kept me busy during this lockdown. I haven’t been doing huge amounts of running volume – I’ve been off my feet a lot of the time – so it’s good to keep me busy, even at lunchtime during work, just to stay on top of things.”

There you go: the story is true but without the bells and whistles, whatever about the dumbbells, attached. But the image of a home-kitted gym tells you plenty about the O’Callaghan mindset: for all his explosive natural talent, in both codes, here is a player who was always determined to work on it.

That has been a challenge during this prolonged lockdown, even more than the first one.

This time 12 months ago, like the rest of us, O’Callaghan was in a new-found state of suspended animation. He had damaged his shoulder that January, in the warm-up before UCD’s Sigerson Cup opener, and didn’t feature in any of Dublin’s first five Allianz League outings. He was poised to return for round six – against Meath – when the country shut down.

“Myself and my brothers were all at home for that lockdown, and the weather was good. I was in college doing my Masters (in accounting) so I was able to get out at lunchtime or in the evening nearly every day, doing loads, trying to get back.

“I know some people really struggled through that lockdown and, to be honest, I had it as good as you could get really. I was just with my family, but I was able to do the sports that we wanted. And it wasn’t a case of ‘Oh, f***, I have to get out here and I have to get this done’ . . . it was literally ‘Come on, we’ll go across the road and kick a few balls’.”

This strangest of years culminated in Dublin’s latest historic benchmark, the Sam Maguire six-in-a-row – O’Callaghan has been a squad member for five of them, and a regular for the last four.

With the final coming on the cusp of Christmas, initially he enjoyed the complete break that followed. “It felt like I’d been on the road for a long time,” he says. “So in January and February, when the weather wasn’t so good, I just took a complete rest and actually really enjoyed it. I just started a new job with PwC in November, so I was getting to grips with that.

“But we’re at the end of March now and the last month has probably been a bit long,” he admits. “People have struggled with the uncertainty; I think I would as well. You can’t be going flat to the mat the whole time, training by yourself or whatever, when you don’t know when you’re absolutely going to be back. So it’s difficult to time that right, and then your motivation might be a bit down . . . I kind of felt, the longer it dragged on, the more difficult it becomes.”

O’Callaghan has heard all the speculation about what shape the delayed season may take; all he cares about is that Dublin get to play as many competitive games as they can.

“I am missing seeing the lads, that training and contact, that competitive environment. So, the sooner we get back the better. But, again, it’s obviously dictated by whatever the Government and whatever the GAA decide is best,” he stresses.

“I’d say it helps that we’re amateur and I’ve still a job. Like, it gives you a flavour of what retirement might be like from football. It’s pretty finite, it’s 10-15 years you have max playing at that level, so I don’t think it’s a bad thing to get a wider perspective on what life might be like after.”

Not that he’s going anywhere soon. About to turn 25, the Cuala man is approaching his prime years and we can expect to see plenty more of him in Croke Park. He relished his standout duel with a new and unfamiliar shadow, Mayo’s Oisín Mullin, in last year’s All-Ireland – the duo would both finish the season with All Stars.

“You enjoy it when you’re on top!” he clarifies. “He definitely got on a lot of ball at the beginning of the game and won a few kickouts and was going down the pitch, and there definitely was a while (where you’re thinking) ‘Jesus, what’s happening here?’ But it’s just about staying calm, forgetting about what happened in the past, it’s about what can I do now to influence the game? I probably grew into it a little bit,” he says, with typical understatement.

Beating Mayo may have been familiar; doing so in a supporter vacuum far less so.

“When there’s a full Croke Park and there’s people screaming at every decision a ref would make, and every slip and every foul, there’s a much bigger buzz,” he concedes.

“Like, I felt it was fine, particularly once you get into the game. You get in that zone where it’s just you, your man, your team-mates and the ball. But I suppose you definitely feel it before and after . . . being able to spend (that time) obviously with your team-mates, but to be able to see your family in the crowd waving down, or they come to the side of the pitch. Like, those are really important moments.”

Harking back to his first final appearance in 2017, he remembers being turned over during the second half, trying to run back down the pitch, “and I could just hear the crowd roar”. Everything is magnified by that deafening noise. “It’s just different now . . . it’s not the same celebration. It doesn’t seem like it’s as big an event, but you rarely get to spend that time with just the players after the game.

“And just getting texts from people that you wouldn’t expect. No one can obviously go to the games, but that it meant a lot to people that you wouldn’t even expect was pretty nice. It brought it home. It means a lot, me being able to represent my county on such a big day.”

The flip side of representing Dublin are the inevitable questions about the supposed advantages they enjoy. Coming from Cuala, a club rich in numbers but impoverished when it comes to pitches, O’Callaghan has seen it from both sides.

“I suppose it divides people pretty quickly and gets into heated conversation,” he acknowledges. “Like, I do think it’s important that the decision-makers have open, transparent discussion and that they’re rational about the decisions they make in terms of funding and everything like that.

“I don’t think counties or clubs should have huge advantages over one another in that space. But, like, it’s not something I decide on . . . and it’s not like we’re being paid or anything like that. At the end of the day it’s about that training, the volunteers in the club.”

That has been key to Cuala’s recent ascent, in hurling especially. As for the Dublin footballers, he hopes they will always be contenders but doesn’t agree that, just because they have the population, continued success is inevitable.

“It’s probably easier from the outside to view it like that. Sport is very fine lines. We could have been beaten an awful lot. I think back to ’17, I think back to ’19, even last year we were under massive pressure,” he maintains.

“The reality of it is that Dublin went 16 years without competing at all basically. So, from my perspective, it’s not a guarantee. I know some people on the outside will say, ‘Aw, it is’ – but a lot of things can happen in a short space of time and it really changes things.

“It looks like Dublin have and always will be winning All-Irelands, but that’s not the way things work.

“I saw Eoin Larkin’s Laochra Gael the other night. Kilkenny were unbeatable, really unbeatable . . . and I know the differences in funding and money or whatever, but Kilkenny who were unbeatable haven’t won an All-Ireland since ’15. I’d say if you said that to them back then, they’d be laughing in your face. So it’s pretty fine margins.”

