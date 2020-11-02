'Gut-wrenching' loss for Farney as Galligan proves the late hero for Cavan

Dessie Ward of Monaghan punches a point during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Preliminary Round match between Monaghan and Cavan at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

You just don't know what you may get with Cavan, and especially after they dumped Monaghan out of the Ulster Championship after an exhausting 110 minutes of part-football match, part arm-wrestle.

Relegated to Division 3 the week before, up against an established top-flight team with an impressive backroom team, a Monaghan win was on the cards. But that never tells the story of a savage rivalry.

Prior to the game, caution was urged by those who observe these matters closely. In the last 11 Championship games dating back to 1987, the average margin between the two was just over two points - Cavan winning four, Monaghan six and with one draw.

In the end, it came down to Cavan's captain and goalkeeper Raymond Galligan. Just before, Rory Beggan had kicked a difficult free against the wind, hitting the ballstop high on the O'Duffy Terrace. It looked as if he would soon be facing penalties.

But referee Ciaran Branagan gave Cavan one more go at it. They had a foul 55 metres out. Galligan stepped up and feathered his kick over the bar. There was no time to respond.

And so we had to ask Cavan manager Mickey Graham to break down this illogical game and outcome. The answer lays in the wind and rain.

"I have been involved in football a long time and there is a big difference in winter football and summer football," he stated. "In winter football, the playing field is more level. It's heavier conditions, it's about skillsets, work ethic, and then definitely you need to roll up the sleeves and get stuck in.

"That's what we done and we grinded out a result. I am delighted for them lads, I am delighted for the players," adding, "But what a start to the Championship! Wow! What a pity nobody was here to enjoy it."

He suggested that although there was nobody present, there would have been a fair few televisions shipping serious abuse across the Breffni county.

While across the way, Seamus McEnaney suffered a cruel fate of having no backdoor to console himself.

"Gut-wrenching for us. Really gut-wrenching. We knew this was going to be the case. That it was going to be tight. We prepared for it, prepared for extra-time, prepared for penalties when you see Conor McCarthy coming back on the pitch, but we didn't get the opportunity," he said.

Monaghan spent long stretches looking good, really good. Not least for the way they flew by half-time, 1-11 to 1-4.

Cavan's early goal by Oisin Pierson being cancelled out by Conor McManus on the stroke of half-time, while Monaghan also had three clear goal chances and hit the bar twice.

Weather conditions deteriorated badly in the second half but Cavan reeled off six consecutive points as the finish line loomed, while McManus most uncharacteristically clipped two from play, and a simple free, wide.

The game flipped once again in Cavan's favour when Thomas Galligan got inside Ryan Wylie and squared to Martin Reilly to palm home.

Monaghan equalised with a Shane Carey mark, Chris Conroy put Cavan back in front with a 45, Rory Beggan restored parity again with a long free.

And finally, there was Raymond Galligan at the death. Condemning Monaghan to a winter of soul-searching and putting his own team into a quarter-final against Antrim at Kingspan Breffni Park next weekend.

"The challenge for us is to try and back this up. And because of the year that's in it, you listen to the experts, it's the same stuff comes out of them, it's the same teams they throw out," said Graham, warming to his theme. "But because it's winter football there is going to be a lot of upsets."

Scorers - Cavan: M Reilly 1-1; G McKiernan 0-3; O Pierson 1-0; S Smith, L Fortune 0-2 each; G Smith, J Smith, O Kiernan, T Galligan, N Murray (m), C Conroy (1 '45), R Galligan (f) 0-1 each. Monaghan: C McManus 1-4 (2f); M Bannigan 0-2, R Beggan (f), K Duffy, D Ward, F Kelly, K Hughes, R McAnespie, C McCarthy, S O'Hanlon, A Woods, S Carey (m), C Walshe 0-1 each.

CAVAN - R Galligan; J McLoughlin, K Clarke, K Brady; G Smith, C Brady, L Fortune; J Smith, P Faulkner; M Reilly, G McKiernan, O Kiernan; O Pierson, S Smith, C O'Reilly. Subs: T Galligan for J Smith (h-t), N Murray for Pierson (42), TE Donoghue for O'Reilly (65), C Conroy for C Brady (55), P Graham for K Brady (60), E Doughty for Murray (e-t), O Brady for S Smith (h-t, e-t), C Timoney for McLoughlin (90), N Murray for Donoghue (91).

Monaghan - R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; D Ward, F Kelly, K O'Connell; D Hughes, K Hughes; R McAnespie, M Bannigan, D Wylie; S O'Hanlon, C McCarthy, C McManus. Subs: D Malone for D Wylie (29), S Carey for McCarthy (64), N Kearns for O'Hanlon (65), C McGuinness for K Hughes (70+3), C Walshe for Bannigan (71), A Woods for Kelly (78), C McCarthy for O'Connell (88).

Ref - C Branagan (Down).

