Ciarán Kilkenny couldn't contain his delight after Dublin became the first team to capture Sam Maguire for five consecutive years.

'Grown men out there in tears' - Jubilant Ciarán Kilkenny basks in five-in-a-row glory

The sides were level 10 points apiece at the break but Eoin Murchan struck the pivotal blow within seconds of the resumption with a stunning solo goal.

'The most special feeling I have ever felt in my whole life' says Ciaran Kilkenny #dubvker #rtegaa https://t.co/V80t8MYz5R pic.twitter.com/Q58FzqrzZw — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 14, 2019

Peter Keane's men battled manfully but were wasteful up front while Dublin made the most of the opportunities at the Canal End to write their names into the history books.

Speaking to RTE straight after the final whistle, Kilkenny, who kicked four points from play, beamed: "That's the most special feeling I've ever had in my whole life. I'm so emotional."

Punching the air and signalling to the Dublin faithful, he roared: "We did it!"

"Such relief after the first game, it was such a titanic battle. We have so much respect for this Kerry team and to get over the line means so much for this group.

"Grown men out there in tears, we're so proud of each other and our families... this county. What can I say, we're absolutely delighted.

"We are just going to party."

