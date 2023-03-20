Gritty Tyrone make numbers count against Monaghan to continue upward curve

Tyrone's Darragh Canavan, left, celebrates with his brother Ruairí after their Allianz FL Division 1 victory over Monaghan at St Tiernach's Park, Clones. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Tyrone are slowly coming back to life. In what form, who can say just yet? But winning a second consecutive league encounter yesterday undeniably bodes well.

After the nourishment of last week’s victory over Kerry, came a comfortable away win against an Ulster rival.

Difficult to recall two points taken so easily from Monaghan in St Tiernach’s Park, Clones so easily.

“Two or three weeks ago, we were sitting bottom,” noted Tyrone’s joint-manager Brian Dooher after an eight-point win that did nothing to mask the Red Hands’ dominance.

“We’ve still got a bit of work to do yet. It’s definitely improving.

“But it needs a bit more yet. But it’s good to get two points here today. That’s what we came here for. And we’re going home with it.”

The enduring phenomenon of Monaghan in Division 1 may be about to end, a season shy of a full decade.

They must win in Castlebar next Sunday to have any chance of staying up, and even that might not be enough.

In four of the last five years in which a full league season was played, they finished one spot above the relegation places. They have pulled off all sorts of death-defying feats, but this one seems beyond them now.

Tyrone’s comfort came from two well-timed first-half goals and two second-half Monaghan sendings-off and quite what their manager Vinny Corey made of that was impossible to tell.

The Monaghan boss kept his players in the dressing-room for an age after the game was over yesterday and didn’t speak to the media.

But it’s hard to imagine he was best pleased with Monaghan’s discipline or their return of a meagre one point from play.

Despite the goals – a penalty from Peter Harte and a rocket from Cormac Quinn – Tyrone led by a hardly-insurmountable three points at half-time.

Just before the break though, Jack McCarron was booked for impeding a quick free. In the circumstances, it seemed an inconsequential act.

But just a minute into the second- half, after he was stripped of possession by Pádraig Hampsey, McCarron was black-carded for a trip and received his marching orders.

That wasn’t quite the prompt for Tyrone to take over. Even when Killian Lavelle walked for a straight red for an off-the-ball collision with Conor Meyler, it took a while for Tyrone to find a rhythm and make best use of their numerical advantage.

​“The game lost its structure,” Dooher noted, “and we lost our structure and composure a bit as well, which was probably the disappointing part of it. It’s something we need to learn from and adapt to as well.

“How can we deal with things like that and deal with them in a better way? That’s learning. The boys came through it rightly, in fairness to them. The last ten minutes, they settled down and played a bit of football.”

Where Monaghan had only one score from play – Tyrone hit 1-11 of their total from open play. They had ten different scorers and it was Darragh Canavan, on the cusp of becoming Tyrone’s most important forward, who gave them the verve in attack.

“Getting a range of scorers is very important too,” Dooher admitted. “I’d probably have liked a bit more. I thought some of our shooting was rash.

“(We) didn’t convert some of the opportunities we did have. But then again, we did get two goals. Which we weren’t converting earlier in the league.

“The intensity was good last week. It probably could have been better today. It was good in parts. Just wasn’t consistent throughout the match. Worked hard and got a couple of great scores. But we gave away too many frees.

“Any team nowadays, if you give them that amount of frees in scoring position, it’s nearly criminal.”

Tyrone’s win made them almost safe in Division 1. Donegal’s loss to Mayo later yesterday afternoon sealed it.

Despite that, Dooher stressed the virtue of winning next week at home to Ulsterrivals Armagh.

“We know what they’re about,” he said. “They’re probably the most improved team over the last couple of years in Ireland. Should probably, you could say, have been in an All-Ireland final last year.

“They were unlucky not to be, maybe. They had some good league performance at the start as well.

“They just haven’t got the results. Probably should have won last night but didn’t get the result they deserved,” added Dooher.

“But they’re a formidable outfit.”

SCORERS – Tyrone: P Harte 1-1 (1-0 pen); D McCurry 0-4 (2f); D Canavan 0-3; C Quinn 1-0; C Kilpatrick 0-2 (1m); B Kennedy, M Donnelly, R Donnelly, M Morgan (’45), N Devlin 0-1 each. Monaghan: M Bannigan (4f), C McManus (4f) 0-4 each; R Beggan (’45), D Ward (m), S Carey (m), K Gallagher (m), K Duffy 0-1 each.

TYRONE – N Morgan 7; M McKiernan 7, P Hampsey 8, C Quinn 7; N McCarron 6, C Meyler 7, P Harte 7; B Kennedy 8, J Oguz 6; F Burns 6, D Canavan 8, K McGeary 7; D McCurry 7, C Kilpatrick 8, M Donnelly 6. Subs: N Devlin 6 for N McCarron (40), R Canavan 6 for McGeary (55), R Donnelly 7 for Meyler (61), L Rafferty 6 for Oguz (61), M O’Neill 6 for D Canavan (73).

MONAGHAN – R Beggan 6; T McPhillips 6, K Duffy 7, R O’Toole 6; D Ward 7, D Hughes 6, J Irwin 6; K Lavelle 5, F Hughes 5; M Bannigan 6, K Gallagher 6, C McCarthy 5; S Jones 5, S Carey 6, J McCarron 5. Subs: S O’Hanlon 6 for Irwin (35, inj), K O’Connell 6 for Jones (40), C McManus 7 for F Hughes (40), D McElearney 6 for Ward (61), A Mulligan 6 for Carey (67).

REF – J McQuillan (Cavan).