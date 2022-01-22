The GAA’s Central Council has given the green light to the ‘Green Plan’ for the reform of the All-Ireland football championship. The new format is expected to be ushered in time for the 2023 series.

As expected, delegates at Saturday’s virtual Central Council meeting formally approved the so-called ‘Green Plan’ which now awaits the imprimatur of the organisation’s annual Congress next month.

Unless there is a last-minute hitch, the motion to ratify the new-look championship will almost certainly receive the 60 per cent weighted majority from Congress delegates meeting in the new Connacht Council GAA Air Dome at the end of February.

The ‘Green’ plan retains the link between the provincial and All-Ireland championships which secures the backing of the provincial councils.

They were bitterly opposed to the so-called Proposal B which was ten per cent shy of securing the 60 per cent majority needed at the special Congress last October. Proposal B recommended that the provincial championships be stand-alone competitions.

In the new framework the finishing positions of counties in the Allianz Football league may also determine whether they will play for the Sam Maguire Cup or the new Tailteann Cup.

The four provincial winners and runners-ups are guaranteed a place in the tier one championship together with the seven top finishing teams in the league who haven’t qualified via the provincial series.

The final spot is reserved for the winners of the Tailteann Cup from the previous season.

The remaining 16 counties compete in the Tailteann Cup which will be run along similar lines to the Sam Maguire Cup though New York is guaranteed a place in the last eight of the second tier series.

The provincial winners and runners-up will be ranked one and two respectively when placed in four groups of four in the next phase of the All-Ireland series.

Following a series of round-robin games the top placed team in each of the four groups qualifies automatically for the All-Ireland quarter-final.

The second and third placed teams meet in play-offs to decide the other quarter-finalists. This extra round ought to eliminate any dead rubbers in the round robin series which proved a major fault of the Super 8 format.

The championship then proceeds on the traditional knock-out format. A county will have to play a minimum of eight games to win Sam and a maximum 11.

There will be no replays other than if the All-Ireland final finished level.

Saturday’s Central Council meeting also agreed to sponsor a Congress motion to introduce an Under-19 minor inter-county hurling and football championship from 2023. This would replace the current U-20 championship.

A new funding model for the distribution of the GAA’s multi-million-euro coaching and games development budget could be in place by 2023.

A proposal from the National Games Development Committee which envisages the annual budget to be increased to €12m was presented to delegates yesterday.

A motion passed by the Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath, Clare and Tyrone County Conventions which sought to have the funding distributed on the basis of player registration numbers with a provision for smaller counties to submit a ‘business plan’ for extra money which was controversially ruled out of order for Congress was referred to delegates for consideration as well.

It is anticipated that a new model will be agreed later this year and introduced in 2023.