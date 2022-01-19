'Green light for go' - GPA backs green proposal for football championship reform after 70 per cent support in poll

Some 70 per cent of inter-county Gaelic footballers who responded to a poll relating to the latest inter-county competition reform proposals support the 'green' option which would retain the leagues and provincial championships in their current format but offer pathways from both to round robin competitions for Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups after that.

The 'green' proposal, loosely based on a plan hatched by former GAA president Sean Kelly back in 2012, has also gained significant traction through the provinces with new Munster chair Ger Ryan and Connacht chair John Murphy publicly endorsing it.

The players support is significant as the Gaelic Players Association, which oversaw the most recent poll, were firmly behind Proposal B last October which set out a league as championship structure with a provincial round robin competition through February, March and into early April.

That got over 50 per cent of the vote at Special Congress but fell short of the 60 per cent majority required.

The mandate for change was clear however and a new committee, headed by GAA president Larry McCarthy, put forward two plans after considering four, including an updated version of proposal B.

But while the players, according to the GPA, feel both proposals are a "significant improvement to the status quo 'green is preferred with 70 per cent support. Some 15 per cent saw 'red (proposal B plus) as the better option with another 15 per cent happy with either.

'Green' provides places in a 16-team round robin Sam Maguire competition for the eight provincial finalists and the top eight league teams after that. The rest will contest the Tailteann Cup which again will run off on a round robin basis.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons wrote to all county boards, Central Council delegates and team managers informing them of the players’ position yesterday evening.

“Following consultation in recent weeks, approximately 70pc of squads are in favour of the Green proposal, 15pc in equal favour of Red and Green proposals, and 15pc in favour of the Red proposal,” the statement outlined.

“There is consensus among players that both proposals are a significant improvement to the status quo and this is to be welcomed. Players feel a unified approach for change at the upcoming GAA Congress must be a key priority.

"Player support for Proposal B at Special Congress last November was based on three key criteria; Fairness, Development and Change. It is extremely positive from a player’s perspective that both the Green and Red proposals respect those criteria. It is clear that the supporters of change at Special Congress were listened to.

"It is also important to recognise that the other key take-away from Special Congress has also been listened to i.e., maintaining a strong connection between the provincial championships and the Sam Maguire competition. We respect this message and again it’s clear that both Green and Red proposals have moved to keep that meaningful connection."

The GPA statement goes on to list some of the key factors that influenced players to favour the Green proposal, namely:

* Players were unanimous on the need for change and believe that Green will help align all stakeholders in the GAA to achieve that change in February’s Congress.

* Players agreed that the Green proposal was easy to follow and gives more value to the provincial championships while maintaining the pillars of development, i.e. ensuring all counties are guaranteed a minimum number of championship games, which supports a balanced approach in the development of teams throughout the season.

* The Green proposal strengthens the importance of the national leagues and maintains league winners across all four divisions which was an important factor for players when comparing with Red.

* Fairness is evident in both proposals with all teams having an opportunity to compete against teams at their own level and maintains the opportunity for all teams to compete and win Sam Maguire.

* The reward for the Tailteann Cup winners, i.e. automatic entry into the following year’s Sam Maguire series is still considered a strong reward to further incentivise a competitive competition.