Graphic content: Mayo's Tom Parsons unlikely to return this season after suffering horror injury

Independent.ie

Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons is highly unlikely to feature for Stephen Rochford's side again this season after he suffered a suspected broken leg in their Connacht SFC quarter final defeat to Galway.

