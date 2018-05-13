Graphic content: Mayo's Tom Parsons unlikely to return this season after suffering horror injury
Mayo midfielder Tom Parsons is highly unlikely to feature for Stephen Rochford's side again this season after he suffered a suspected broken leg in their Connacht SFC quarter final defeat to Galway.
The midfielder collided accidentally with Galway player Eoghan Kerin in the second half of the Tribesmen's 1-12 to 0-12 win and his leg buckled underneath him.
He was attended to on the field and was stretchered off after an eight-minute stoppage.
Online Editors
