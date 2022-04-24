Graham knows bigger tests await as Cavan dismiss Antrim

Marc Jordan of Antrim in action against Conor Brady of Cavan during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

ANTRIM were no match for a well-drilled, physically superior Cavan team at Corrigan Park, Belfast on Saturday.

The Saffrons enjoyed parity of esteem for the greater part of the first half but when the Breffni side launched an explosive four-point scoring burst just after the break and this was complemented by a red card for Michael McCann, the home team had no answer.

A 13-point margin separated the sides at the finish and while Cavan boss Mickey Graham was satisfied with the way his charges set about their task, he knows much bigger challenges await.

“Our substitutes made a big impact when they came on notably Martin Reilly and we will have a few more players returning this week which will be a big help.”

“But, look, we have managed to get a win over an Antrim team that is playing in Division Three like ourselves next season but the real test for us will come when we are pitted against the winners from Ballybofey (Donegal).”

“This will show us where we are at more than anything. It will certainly create more pressure on us but then that will help to keep everyone on their toes. Our appetite was questioned during the league but let’s be honest, it’s all about the Ulster Championship. Everything we plan and do is geared towards the championship.”

With full-forward Paddy Lynch rampant (scorer of 0-8) and Gearóid McKiernan fetching and carrying to telling effect, Cavan seldom relented.

Padraig Faulkner and Jason McLoughlin were key cogs in a disciplined defence and with Gerard Smith also making a big impact in the scoring stakes, the Breffni men’s momentum overwhelmed the home team in the second half.

With Lynch scoring virtually at will, Cavan opened up a four-point gap (0-11 to 0-7) and then proceeded to build on this with consummate ease. The dismissal of McCann clearly unsettled Antrim and when McKiernan landed the only goal of the game in the 59th minute it was over and out for the home side.

Scorers:

Cavan: P Lynch 0-8 (5fs, 1 ‘m’); G McKiernan 1-2 (1f), G Smith 0-3; M Reilly 0-2; J Smith, Cormac O’Reilly, R Galligan (f), J McLoughlin, P Faulkner 0-1 each.

Antrim: R Murray 0-3; D McAleese, P McAleer, C Stewart, M McCann, K Small, J Gribbon, C Murray (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CAVAN – R Galligan 7; J McLoughlin 8, P Faulkner 8, K Brady 7; L Fortune 7, K Clarke 7, Conor Brady 7; T Galligan 7, J Smith 7; G Smith 8, G McKiernan 9, C Moynagh 7; C O’Reilly 7, P Lynch 9, C Madden 7 Subs: C Conroy 6 for K Brady (55), M Reilly 7 for O’Reilly (57), Caoimhin O’Reilly for Madden (65), Ciaran Brady for Conor Brady (67), R O’Neill for P Lynch (70).

ANTRIM – M Byrne 8; E McCabe 7, P Healy 7, D McAleese 7; P McAleer6, J Laverty 7, M Jordan 6; K Small 6, M McCann 6; Ryan Murray 8, C Stewart 6, R McCann 6; O Eastwood 6, C Murray 6, T McCann 6. Subs: J Gribbon 5 for R McCann (13), P McBride 5 for O Eastwood (h-t), D Lynch 6 for T McCann (h-t), B McCormick for J Laverty (64), P McCormick for E McCabe (64).

REF – J Henry (Mayo)



