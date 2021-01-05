Graham Geraghty set for return to Meath set-up just months after live-saving surgery

Former Meath footballer Graham Geraghty pictured at an Allianz Leagues event last February. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Meath legend Graham Geraghty is set for a return to the inter-county scene - just a few months after undergoing life-saving surgery.

The 1999 All-Ireland winning captain took ill in October and underwent an operation in Beaumont hospital.

He has been recovering at home since and is now tipped to make up part of the Meath U20s management team that will be spearheaded by another Royal county hero in Bernard Flynn.

Meath chiefs have interviewed candidates for the role over the last number of days and it's believed that Flynn, who recently had a stint in charge of his adopted club Mullingar Shamrocks, will be handed the role.

And it's reported that Geraghty along with Mayo ladies manager Peter Leahy will form part of the ticket that will take charge.

Three years ago, Meath won the Leinster title at minor level before losing to Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Under plans released by the GAA last month, collective training for the U20 grade is permitted from February 5 with the competition set to commence on the weekend of March 27/28 though both dates could come under review depending on the public health picture.

Elsewhere, Gary Rogers has become the latest high profile addition to Seamus McEnaney's Monaghan backroom team. Just a few weeks after they secured the services of renowned coach Donie Buckley, Rogers, who recently brought a 21-year League of Ireland career to an end, has been added to the ticket.

Online Editors