Graham Geraghty: 'It was like a spear through my head and down the back of my neck. The pain was just horrific'

Meath’s last All-Ireland-winning captain Graham Geraghty was struck down by a brain aneurysm last year that required life-saving surgery. Twelve months on he still suffers from fatigue but is well on the way to a full recovery. He recounts a painful and traumatic experience  

Former Meath player Graham Geraghty is grateful to be still alive after suffering a brain aneurysm a year ago. Expand

Colm Keys

On Monday evening Graham Geraghty sat on the stage in the Solstice Arts Centre in Navan, part of a panel along with former and current Meath players Colm O’Rourke and Donal Keogan convened for Meath County Council’s civic reception for the minor team that won the All-Ireland title in late August.

As much as it was night to acknowledge young custodians of a brighter future who were present with their families, for Geraghty just to be there felt like a personal celebration too.

Wind the clock back exactly 12 months to the very day and a room in Beaumont Hospital where he lay rigidly on a bed staring at a point on the ceiling, afraid to tilt his head even a millimetre because of the shrieking pain it would generate through him at that moment.

