GPA's Tom Parsons calls on GAA to adopt new football championship format to limit ‘brutal mismatches’

GPA CEO Tom Parsons, in the company of GPA national executive committee members Mickey Quinn of Longford, left, and Niall Morgan of Tyrone, speaking during a GPA Media Conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry today. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Delegates who vote through ‘Proposal B’ at Special Congress later this month can ‘help ignite Gaelic football’ according to GPA CEO Tom Parsons.

The former Mayo midfielder was speaking at a GPA press conference held in Santry, Dublin this morning where he outlined the players’ body's strong support for the league-based championship proposal which will be put to a vote on October 23.

The proposal, which includes the retention of the provincial championships in the early part of the year and the introduction of a second-tier competition, is based on league placings. The GPA outlined that it guarantees teams a minimum of 11 games (four provincial league and seven All-Ireland championship games) per season and a maximum of 17.

The GPA found 80pc support for the proposal among its membership with a response rate of around 30pc from its some 1,200 footballers.

They outlined that teams being guaranteed a minimum of seven championship games against teams at their own level would help raise standards and that it would help limit ‘brutal mismatches’.

The GPA also pointed to an improved game to training ratio under ‘Proposal B’.

And Parsons also outlined how in a conversation with Leitrim’s Paddy Maguire, they discovered it would take him around 35 years to match the number of championship appearances he wracked up in his time with Mayo.

‘Proposal A’, which sees a recalibration of the provinces with certain counties moving beyond their traditional boundaries, will also be put to delegates on the day.

Both proposals require 60pc of the vote to be adopted. Should it fail to meet that target, the GAA will be forced to look at other measures.

The Super 8s system, which has a year to run in its three-year experiment, would be challenging given the calendar adopted for 2022. A return to the qualifier system that came into being in 2001 may be looked at in that scenario.