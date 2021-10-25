GPA takes first steps to put SFC reform back on the Congress agenda in February

THE Gaelic Players Association has taken the first steps to ensure its quest for a radical football championship revamp is back on the Congress agenda next February.

There are fears that the campaign for a league-based SFC model has been fatally wounded by last Saturday’s Special Congress vote, even if a wafer-thin majority of delegates backed the contentious plan.

However, it’s understood the GPA views that vote as a “clear mandate for change” and is already looking at ways to ensure a motion advocating a league-based structure makes it back onto the Congress clár in the New Year.

To this end, it’s believed numerous calls have taken place between the Tom Parsons-led players’ body and county board officials, players and members of the task force which developed the original ‘Proposal B’.

This revolutionary blueprint – which would have shoehorned the provincial championships to a new standalone home in February-March, with no link to the race for Sam Maguire - won a threadbare 85-83 majority when voted upon last Saturday.

But this fell well short of the required 60pc threshold, prompting an acknowledgement from GAA president Larry McCarthy that provincial championships would have to fulfil a “central role” in whatever proposal for reform eventually emerges.

Read More

Squaring that circle – a championship that incorporates both a merit-based league and the traditional geographical element – has confounded almost all GAA brains to date, but McCarthy suggested at the weekend that a new committee could provide a “fresh set of eyes”.



