The GPA are now set back 'Proposal B', the league-based All-Ireland SFC championship structure rapidly gaining support, at Special Congress later this month.

The players body have been engaged in extensive consultation with their members and the Irish Independent has learned that an overwhelming majority are in favour of the most radical of the three proposals that will go before the meeting.

If passed, 'Proposal B' would instigate the biggest change in format since the championship's inception.

The GPA has, through its squad reps, presented to every panel in the country about the merits of all three proposals and are believed to be in the final phase of their consultation.

The groundswell of feedback indicates strongly that current inter-county players believe ‘Proposal B’ provides a fairer schedule of games.

Squads have now been encouraged by the GPA now to communicate their preference to their county boards ahead of the vote on October 30th.

Anecdotally at least, ‘Proposal B’ is now seen as the most likely motion to pass, although there has been some hostility to it.

Essentially, it would link a county's finishing position in the league to a two-tier championship system, with the provincial competitions retained as pre-season competitions.

If the motion garners 60% of the delegate vote, the provincial championships would be played as standalone competitions, something former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness has spoken strongly against.

There are two alternatives.

‘Proposal A’ would retain the overall structure of the inter-county football season, but with redrawn provincial boundaries, ensuring an even number of teams in each province.

The third option is preserving the status quo.

The GPA have not commented publicly on their findings, though they are likely to do so next week after a meeting of its National Executive Committee.