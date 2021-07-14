GPA chief Parsons: Championship reform must deliver ‘meaningful games to all’

After a spate of mismatches in the football championship, new Gaelic Players Association (GPA) chief executive Tom Parsons says a second-tier solution needs to offer weaker counties enough meaningful games to make a difference.

Plans for a Tailteann Cup for the bottom 16 are in the pipeline but Parsons said it must have the “recognition it deserves” and lessons needed to be learned from failed two-tier ventures in the past.

The second-tier championship was due to begin in 2020, featuring Division 3 and Division 4 teams who failed to reach a provincial final, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parsons, just in his second day in the new post after succeeding Paul Flynn, watched his own county Mayo demolish Leitrim in the Connacht semi-final on Sunday. Later this year a Special Congress will examine two proposals to reform structures, one with the National League being linked directly to the championship, which has strong GPA support. The provincial championships face the possibility of being made stand-alone competitions played earlier in the year.

The mood for reform has been strengthened by the glaring imbalances in the premier Gaelic football competition, with Leinster a write-off due to Dublin’s unbreakable grip and ongoing controversy over past funding privileges.

“I think the Gaelic family is talking a lot about the need to restructure our games and that in every other code there’s a tiered system,” said Parsons.

“I think that’s one thing and the GPA has certainly fed into the task force and collaborated with the GAA on a tiered approach but to balance that as well, the GAA are undergoing a strategic review.”

He spoke of the need for a fairer “distribution of funding or capital spending in inter-county games”. It might be a rebalance of resources: can we share and standardise video analysis, coding games, access to GPS and medical provisions?

“Looking at some of our counterparts around the world, the AFL in 2014 or ’15 underwent an equalisation strategy. Certainly from my perspective, I think there’s going to be a balance between the structures of the competition but also the policy on competitive balance and uncertainty of outcome.”

Parsons said it would take time to bring about a more even playing field.

“Above and beyond even finance, every team needs to enter a competition and have a realistic chance of winning it.

“We need to create an environment that every team and player are enjoying their games and going out to win competitions, feeling that they can.

“Also, whatever structure materialises it’s important that players get games because it’s games that develop teams.”

GPA head of finances and operation Ciarán Barr said the rural-to-urban shift in demographics was filtering down to an imbalance in resources and ultimately results.

“There can only be one winner but it’s a handful of counties so, for the next 50 years of the GAA, are we going to sit with the same structure and the same winners effectively over and over again?

“The GPA, representing inter-county players, would like to see that uncertainty of outcome, that real competition and, whatever that structure is, we’ve put our ideas on the table, we’ll work with the GAA and the LGFA and the Camogie Association in redesigning and re-thinking those structures.

“If you look at the female competitions, they are tiered. If you look at hurling, it’s tiered and so football is the odd one out at this stage.”