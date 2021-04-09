GPA chairman Tom Parsons: 'Platform in place to allow players report any breaches in Covid-19 protocols'

19 December 2020; Tom Parsons of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

THE Gaelic Players Association has reminded its members to stay patient and abide by all Covid-19 regulations until inter-county training is given the green light to return on April 19.

Players have also been advised that they can use a confidential platform to report any further breaches, following the recent controversies involving the footballers of Dublin and Monaghan.

The GPA declined to comment on the specifics of the latest training breach involving the Monaghan squad on the last weekend in March, after being contacted by the Irish Independent.

But the players body issued the following, more general, statement: "The GPA’s position has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic – the restrictions around training and games should be respected and this is something which has been communicated to players at all times."

And that point was reiterated by GPA chairman Tom Parsons, who told RTÉ: "We actually have a confidential platform in place to allow our players to report any breaches in Covid-19 protocols.

"And a key message here is patience. The return to training is the 19th of April, and we hope that date doesn’t change," the former Mayo footballer added.

A dossier sent anonymously this week to the Irish Independent, as well as to the Minister for Justice, revealed video and photographic evidence of a Monaghan training session in Corduff that appeared to involve as many as 40 players and coaches.

Following publication of the story on Thursday, Monaghan county board chiefs launched a speedy investigation and imposed a 12-week suspension on manager Seamus McEnaney. However, the GAA’s Management Committee has launched its own investigation and will ultimately decide on any proposed punishment for McEnaney and Monaghan (in the likely guise of losing home advantage for a league game).

It’s understood that the GPA has subsequently been in contact with the Monaghan squad.

